Kivo to Showcase Headless GxP at RAPS Convergence 2026

Kivo, the unified document and process management system for life sciences teams, today announced it will exhibit at RAPS Convergence 2026, taking place September 15-17 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Attendees are invited to visit Kivo at Booth #706 for live demonstrations of Kivo Headless GxP™, the company's new agent-native architecture designed to help life sciences teams operationalize AI across Regulatory, Clinical, and Quality operations.

All demos – running continuously throughout RAPS Convergence – will clearly show how pharma, biotech, and clinical research organizations can begin operationalizing AI within their environments. Attendees will see how Kivo Headless GxP enables AI agents to work alongside people, allowing teams to accelerate work and preserve GxP compliance, human oversight, and complete traceability.

“We’re very excited to bring Headless GxP to the RAPS Convergence event”, said Toban Zolman, CEO of Kivo. “Since launching in June, the response from our early-access program customers has been overwhelmingly positive – confirming our hypothesis that life sciences teams are looking for solutions that allow them to leverage the advantages of AI-driven workflows while maintaining GxP compliance.”

Live demonstrations at the Kivo booth will highlight how external AI agents can securely access regulated content, analyze documents and metadata, surface insights, and recommend next steps. All compliance-significant actions remain within Kivo's validated application, where authenticated users review, approve, and execute work with complete traceability.

"Kivo is proud to be part of the conversations shaping the future of regulatory operations," said Jianna Lieberman, Vice President of Marketing & Revenue Operations at Kivo and a member of the RAPS Convergence Exhibitor Advisory Committee. "We're looking forward to connecting with attendees and demonstrating how open, AI-ready platforms can help organizations actually embrace agentic AI in the most responsible way."

RAPS Convergence is recognized as one of the world's premier events for regulatory affairs professionals, bringing together leaders from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and digital health organizations to discuss the latest advances in regulatory science, technology, and compliance.

Attendees interested in experiencing a live demonstration of Kivo Headless GxP can visit Booth #706 throughout the conference or gain a demo before the show by visiting https://kivo.io/demo?hsCtaTracking=4bcedcd8-c287-4061-b38e-19744195eff9%7Ca68313ed-ffbc-4a6b-8f88-862f1b8292e9.

Learn more about Kivo Headless GxP at https://headlessgxp.com/.

About Kivo

Kivo is building the next generation of infrastructure for AI-driven drug development by partnering with life sciences teams to simplify Regulatory, Clinical, and Quality operations through a unified cloud platform. Designed for scaling pharmaceutical and biotech organizations, Kivo supports RIM, eTMF, QMS, controlled document management, submission assembly, eCTD lifecycle management, inspection readiness, SOP management, and training management within a single seamless environment. Unlike legacy vendors that rely on disconnected applications and lengthy implementations, Kivo offers compliant, audit-ready, continuous validation assurance – which avoids significant IT costs – both upfront and ongoing. With Part 11 compliant e-signatures, process automation, and modern cloud architecture, Kivo helps life sciences teams reduce operational friction across the drug development lifecycle.

For more information, visit: https://kivo.io/.

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