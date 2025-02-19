Kiromic BioPharma Reports Patient 4 in Deltacel-01 Clinical Trial Reaches 10-Month Progression-Free Survival

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KRBP--Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (OTCQB: KRBP) (“Kiromic” or the “Company”) reports continued favorable efficacy results from the 10-month follow-up visit for the fourth patient enrolled in its Deltacel-01 Phase 1 clinical trial and provides an enrollment update. This trial is evaluating Deltacel™ (KB-GDT-01), the Company’s allogeneic, off-the-shelf, Gamma Delta T-cell (GDT) therapy, in patients with stage 4 metastatic or locally-advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have failed to respond to standard therapies.

The fourth patient in Deltacel-01 demonstrated a partial response (defined as a 30% or greater decrease in the size of the tumor) at the eight-month follow-up visit and continued without any evidence of disease progression as of the 10-month follow-up visit, thereby extending progression-free survival (PFS) to 10 months.

“We are very pleased that as of January 2025 Patient 4 had no evidence of disease progression since the partial response registered in November 2024, with a PFS of 10 months reinforcing our view that Deltacel may offer a transformative treatment option for people with advanced solid tumors,” said Pietro Bersani, Chief Executive Officer of Kiromic BioPharma. “Our team remains committed to advancing the Deltacel-01 clinical program, and we look forward to building upon these encouraging results as we expand the trial to additional participants.”

Additionally, Kiromic reports that two subjects are undergoing screening and are scheduled to start treatment at Texas Oncology in Tyler, Texas, in late February and early March, respectively.

About Deltacel-01

In Kiromic’s open-label Phase 1 clinical trial, titled “Phase 1 Trial Evaluating the Safety and Tolerability of Gamma Delta T Cell Infusions in Combination With Low Dose Radiotherapy in Subjects With Stage 4 Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer” (NCT06069570), patients with advanced NSCLC receive three intravenous infusions of Deltacel™ with six courses of low-dose, localized radiation over a 31-day period. The primary objective of Deltacel-01 is to evaluate safety, while secondary measurements include objective response, progression-free survival, overall survival, time to progression, time to treatment response and disease control rates.

About Deltacel™

Deltacel™ (KB-GDT-01) is an investigational gamma delta T-cell (GDT) therapy currently in the Deltacel-01 Phase 1 trial for the treatment of stage 4 metastatic NSCLC. An allogeneic product consisting of unmodified, donor-derived gamma delta T cells, Deltacel™ is the leading candidate in Kiromic’s GDT platform. Deltacel™ is designed to exploit the natural potency of GDT cells to target solid cancers, with an initial clinical focus on NSCLC, which represents about 80% to 85% of all lung cancer cases. Data from two preclinical studies demonstrated Deltacel™’s favorable safety and efficacy profile when it was combined with low-dose radiation.

About Texas Oncology

With more than 530 physicians and 280 locations, Texas Oncology is an independent private practice that sees more than 71,000 new cancer patients each year. Founded in 1986, Texas Oncology provides comprehensive, multidisciplinary care and includes Texas Center for Proton Therapy, Texas Breast Specialists, Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists, Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists, Texas Urology Specialists and Texas Infusion and Imaging Center. Texas Oncology’s robust community-based clinical trials and research program have contributed to the development of more than 100 FDA-approved cancer therapies. Learn more at www.TexasOncology.com.

About the Beverly Hills Cancer Center

As a private, academic, community-based cancer center, the Beverly Hills Cancer Center not only provides the latest state-of-the-art cancer treatments all under one roof, but also provides leading clinical trials and research, attracting patients globally. By providing access to groundbreaking clinical trials, the Beverly Hills Cancer Center offers patients the opportunity to participate in the most advanced cancer treatments currently in development in the world. Beverly Hills Cancer Center is comprised of an internationally recognized multidisciplinary medical team consisting of medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, radiologists, hematologists and internists who provide exceptional patient care and support services including a robust and highly efficient team of clinical research professionals. More information is available at www.BHCancerCenter.com.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage, fully integrated biotherapeutics company developing a multi-indication allogeneic cell therapy platform that exploits the natural potency of Gamma Delta T-cells to target solid tumors. Kiromic is using its proprietary DIAMOND® artificial intelligence (AI) 2.0 platform to discover novel targets for immuno-oncology. The Company maintains offices in Houston, Texas. To learn more, visit www.kiromic.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

