Kincell Bio Welcomes Lawrence (Larry) Pitcher as Chief Operating Officer to Lead the Preparation for Pivotal and Commercial Supply of Cell Therapies for Clients

Kincell Bio, a leader in cell therapy development and manufacturing, is excited to announce the appointment of Larry Pitcher as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Larry brings extensive experience in the advanced therapies Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) space, having had P&L responsibility, deep operational experience including facility expansions and key leadership roles.









Most recently, Larry was VP and GM for Catalent’s Gene Therapy Sites in MD, their largest operation, which accounted for a significant share of the company’s annual revenue. While at Catalent, Larry scaled commercial manufacturing and operations, enhanced customer satisfaction, and drove double-digit growth in both revenue and profitability while expanding both clinical and commercial programs. Previously, Larry was at Thermo Fisher where he established a growing presence in advanced therapies across a network of sites including a new mRNA business in Italy, a cell therapy business and clinical and commercial microbial and plasmid DNA services in the U.S.

Earlier in his career, Larry was GM and site head for Brammer Bio’s viral vector business, general manager at RTI Surgical’s German and French operations, and held various operational roles in Florida. Larry earned a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Western Michigan University and an MBA from the University of Florida.

“Larry joins the senior leadership team at Kincell Bio at a critical moment when client programs are moving into pivotal clinical studies and we are preparing for their near-term product launches at our RTP, NC site as well as expanding our process and analytical development and early clinical supply from our Gainesville, FL site,” said Mark R. Bamforth, CEO of Kincell Bio.

“I am delighted to join Kincell, which has a clear focus on solving technical challenges for their cell therapy clients, ensuring reliable supply, and ultimately supporting patients in need through operational excellence,” said Larry Pitcher, COO at Kincell Bio.

Kincell Bio is committed to advancing the field of cell therapy with tailored solutions that empower innovators to bring their therapies to market efficiently and effectively.

About Kincell Bio

Kincell Bio engineers cells into therapies. With manufacturing facilities located in Research Triangle Park, NC and Gainesville, FL, Kincell Bio is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with the mission to streamline CMC development, apply expertise in analytical and process development and GMP manufacturing, testing and release from early clinical to pivotal studies and product launch. Kincell Bio is focused on supporting innovative companies developing immune cell therapies, including autologous and allogeneic CAR-T, CAR-NK and CAR-M programs, as well as developing expertise in stem cell products and iPSCs. For more information, visit www.kincellbio.com.

