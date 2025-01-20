Kincell Bio Welcomes Industry Veteran Mark R. Bamforth as Chief Executive Officer to Drive Business Growth

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CDMO--Kincell Bio, a leader in cell therapy development and manufacturing, is excited to announce the appointment of Mark R. Bamforth as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Mark, who has served as Chair of the Board since May 2024, brings decades of industry experience to the role and will play a pivotal part in advancing Kincell Bio’s mission to support innovators in the rapidly growing cell therapy sector.









Mark joins Kincell Bio with a wealth of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, having founded and served as CEO of three successful Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO): Arranta Bio, Brammer Bio and Gallus Bio. His deep understanding of the CDMO landscape and ability to develop strong partnerships to meet clients’ needs uniquely positions him to drive strategic initiatives that align with Kincell Bio’s mission of delivering high-quality, innovative solutions for clients. Previously, Mark spent 22 years at Genzyme Corp. including leadership of the global operations team, covering multiple modalities.

Bruce Thompson, PhD, will continue to provide technical leadership for Kincell Bio as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO), including leadership of the internal process and analytical development team, strengthening expertise in developing modalities, (e.g., allogeneic therapies, stem cell and iPSC-derived products), partnering with solution providers, providing thought leadership to the sector based on his extensive knowledge and experience, and supporting the commercial team under the leadership of Stewart McNaull, PhD, to develop technical solutions to meet the needs of clients.

“I look forward to building on the solid foundation that Bruce has established and working more deeply with him and the talented team at Kincell Bio to expand our cell therapy CDMO business to meet the development, clinical and commercial launch needs of clients from innovative biotechs to Fortune 500-backed companies that are developing solutions to address critical unmet needs for patients,” said Mark Bamforth.

“I am excited to partner with Mark to strengthen the technical development capabilities at Kincell Bio. We have built a strong team and will now be better positioned to meet the cell therapy needs of clients,” said Bruce Thompson, PhD. “We are committed to expanding our process and analytical development capabilities through internal development and partnerships with technology and solution providers, to solve the challenges of scale, complexity and performance in the cell therapy sector.”

Kincell Bio provides industry-leading process and analytical development, and early clinical and late-stage clinical cGMP manufacturing capabilities that are serving the needs of biotech and pharmaceutical companies and is committed to advancing the field of cell therapy with tailored solutions that empower innovators to bring their therapies to market efficiently and effectively.

About Kincell Bio

Kincell Bio engineers cells into therapies. With manufacturing facilities located in Research Triangle Park, NC and Gainesville, FL, Kincell is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) situated in the United States. Kincell Bio’s mission is to streamline CMC development, with expertise in analytical and process development and GMP manufacturing, testing and release from early clinical to pivotal studies and product launch. Kincell Bio is focused on supporting innovative companies developing immune cell therapies, including autologous and allogeneic CAR-T, CAR-NK and CAR-M programs, as well as developing expertise in stem cell products and iPSCs. For more information, visit www.kincellbio.com.

For further information, please contact us via email at contactus@kincellbio.com