Kihealth Raises $5M in Oversubscribed Seed Round to Launch First-of-Its-Kind Diabetes Diagnostic

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kihealth Inc., a precision diagnostics company pioneering early disease detection, announced today the close of its $5 million seed round. The round was oversubscribed, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s breakthrough approach to metabolic health and disease prevention.

The funding supports the commercial rollout of Kihealth’s first laboratory-developed, minimally-invasive test that measures biomarkers of beta cell apoptosis, the earliest marker of insulin resistance and chronic diseases such as diabetes. Developed in collaboration with leading academic researchers, this first-of-its-kind test provides unprecedented insight into pancreatic beta cell viability from a simple blood draw.

Clinical and Commercial Impact

Kihealth’s platform opens an untapped $2B+ diagnostics market, with virtually no direct competitors. Earlier and more accurate detection increases the pool of patients eligible for intervention, while providing measurable biomarkers to track treatment impact and long-term outcomes.

In Type 1 Diabetes Prevention Trials, Kihealth’s biomarker enables:

Stratification of high-risk individuals beyond traditional autoantibody screening

Use of beta cell apoptosis as a pharmacodynamic endpoint for early therapeutic response

Smarter enrollment by distinguishing fast vs. slow disease progressors

In Type 2 Diabetes Progression and Obesity Care, the assay can:

Identify patients with rapid beta cell decline despite normal glucose levels

Track beta cell viability during and post-treatment to optimize patient management

Support patient stratification, ensuring trials have well-defined cohorts and more robust outcomes

“Our mission is to detect disease earlier and intervene smarter,” said Jennifer Anderson, CEO and Co-Founder of Kihealth. “This new diagnostic test represents the future of preventive medicine: giving providers the power to act before overt disease takes hold, empowering patients with clarity, and enabling pharma to deliver more targeted, effective therapies. Together, we can redefine the standard of care for obesity, diabetes, and beyond.”

With its proprietary platform, Kihealth is building a pipeline of minimally invasive diagnostics to uncover hidden disease processes earlier and with greater precision, empowering patients, providers, and partners with actionable insights.

For more information, visit www.kihealth.com

