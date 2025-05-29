SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Kezar Life Sciences to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025

May 29, 2025 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Chris Kirk, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 2:35 pm ET in New York, NY.



A webcast of the panel discussion will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at www.kezarlifesciences.com. Following the event, an archived webcast will be available on the Kezar website for 90 days.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases. Zetomipzomib, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is currently being evaluated for autoimmune hepatitis. This product candidate also has the potential to address multiple chronic immune-mediated diseases. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


Contacts

Investor and Media Contact:
Gitanjali Jain
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and External Affairs
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.
gjain@kezarbio.com

