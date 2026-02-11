KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) and KEYTRUDA QLEX™ (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph), Plus Paclitaxel ± Bevacizumab, Approved for Certain Adults with PD-L1+ (CPS ≥1) Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Carcinoma as Second or Third Line Treatment

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are the first and only PD-1 inhibitors approved for adults with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal carcinoma with PD-L1+ tumors

Approvals based on Phase 3 KEYNOTE-B96 trial that demonstrated the KEYTRUDA regimen reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 28% and reduced the risk of death by 24% compared to placebo plus paclitaxel with or without bevacizumab

RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) and KEYTRUDA QLEX™ (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph) plus paclitaxel, with or without bevacizumab, for the treatment of adults with PD-L1+ (Combined Positive Score [CPS] ≥1), as determined by an FDA-authorized test, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal carcinoma, who have received one or two prior systemic treatment regimens.

These approvals are based on data from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-B96 trial (also known as ENGOT-ov65), which were presented at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress. Results from the trial showed that KEYTRUDA plus paclitaxel, with or without bevacizumab, demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS), reducing the risk of disease progression or death by 28% (HR=0.72 [95% CI, 0.58-0.89]; p=0.0014) in patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) when compared to placebo plus paclitaxel with or without bevacizumab. In this same population, the KEYTRUDA regimen also demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS), reducing the risk of death by 24% (HR=0.76 [95% CI, 0.61-0.94]; p=0.0053) compared to placebo plus paclitaxel with or without bevacizumab. The effectiveness of KEYTRUDA QLEX for its approved indications has been established based upon evidence from the adequate and well-controlled studies conducted with KEYTRUDA and additional data from MK-3475A-D77 comparing the pharmacokinetic, efficacy, and safety profiles of KEYTRUDA QLEX and KEYTRUDA.

“For many patients with ovarian cancer, the disease can become platinum-resistant, at which point recurrence is not just a setback — it’s when options can become limited, and the reality patients face can change very quickly,” said Dr. Bradley Monk, gynecologic oncologist and medical director of the Late-Stage Clinical Research Program at Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute. “For patients who have been previously treated with standard platinum-based therapies, the FDA approvals of these pembrolizumab-based regimens offer the possibility of more time.”

KEYTRUDA QLEX is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to berahyaluronidase alfa, hyaluronidase or to any of its excipients. KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are associated with the following Warnings and Precautions: severe and fatal immune-mediated adverse reactions in any or multiple organs, which can occur during or after treatment, including pneumonitis, colitis, hepatitis, endocrinopathies, nephritis, dermatologic reactions, solid organ transplant rejection, other transplant (including corneal graft) rejection; severe and life-threatening infusion or injection-related reactions; fatal and other serious complications in patients who receive allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation before or after beginning treatment; embryo-fetal toxicity; and increased mortality in patients with multiple myeloma when KEYTRUDA or KEYTRUDA QLEX is added to a thalidomide analogue plus dexamethasone, which is not recommended outside of controlled trials. Immune-mediated adverse reactions listed here may not include all such possible severe or fatal reactions. For more information, see “Selected Important Safety Information” below.

“Historically, the prognosis has been poor for patients living with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer who have limited treatment options that may reduce the risk of disease progression or death. These approvals mark an important moment for the ovarian cancer community, reflecting years of focused investment in KEYTRUDA,” said Dr. Gursel Aktan, vice president, global clinical development, Merck Research Laboratories. “Introducing the first PD-1 inhibitors for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer means we’re expanding what’s possible for patients facing this disease. It also reinforces our commitment to advancing innovative therapies and improved outcomes across women’s cancers, where the need is greatest.”

In patients whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1), the median PFS was 8.3 months (95% CI, 7.0-9.4) for those receiving KEYTRUDA plus paclitaxel, with or without bevacizumab, versus 7.2 months (95% CI, 6.2-8.1) for those receiving placebo plus paclitaxel with or without bevacizumab. The median OS for these patients receiving the KEYTRUDA regimen was 18.2 months (95% CI, 15.3-21.0) versus 14.0 months (95% CI, 12.5-16.1) for those receiving the placebo regimen.

Of the 643 enrolled patients, 72% of patients had tumors expressing PD-L1 (CPS ≥1), 73% received bevacizumab in the study, and 46% received prior bevacizumab. A total of 47% had a platinum-free interval of less than 3 months. Patients were enrolled regardless of PD-L1 tumor expression status.

The safety of KEYTRUDA in combination with paclitaxel with or without bevacizumab was evaluated in 463 patients with epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal carcinoma whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) enrolled in KEYNOTE-B96. The median duration of exposure to KEYTRUDA was 7.4 months (range 1 day to 35.9 months).

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 54% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA and paclitaxel with or without bevacizumab. Serious adverse reactions in ≥2% of patients were pneumonia (4.3%), urinary tract infection (3.9%), adrenal insufficiency (3%), hyponatremia (3%), COVID-19 (2.6%), decreased neutrophil count (2.6%), pulmonary embolism (2.6%), abdominal pain (2.1%), anemia (2.1%), colitis (2.1%), diarrhea (2.1%), febrile neutropenia (2.1%), pyrexia (2.1%) and vomiting (2.1%).

Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.9% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA and paclitaxel with or without bevacizumab, including assisted suicide (0.9%), death (0.4%), intestinal perforation (0.4%), sepsis (0.4%), COVID-19 (0.4%), cardio-respiratory arrest (0.4%), colitis (0.4%), and embolic stroke (0.4%).

KEYTRUDA was permanently discontinued for adverse reactions in 16% of patients. The most common adverse reactions resulting in permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA (≥1%) were, colitis (1.3%), and increased alanine aminotransferase (1.3%). Adverse reactions leading to the interruption of KEYTRUDA occurred in 44% of patients. The most common adverse events leading to interruption of KEYTRUDA in ≥2% were urinary tract infection (3.9%), adrenal insufficiency (2.6%), pyrexia (2.6%), pneumonitis (2.6%), upper respiratory tract infection (2.6%), neutropenia (2.1%), diarrhea (2.1%) and COVID-19 (2.1%).

The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions for patients treated with KEYTRUDA in combination with paclitaxel with or without bevacizumab were: diarrhea (45%), fatigue (43%), nausea (41%), alopecia (38%), peripheral neuropathy (38%), epistaxis (31%), urinary tract infection (27%), constipation (25%), abdominal pain (24%), decreased appetite (24%), vomiting (24%), hypothyroidism (21%), cough (20%), hypertension (20%), and rash (20%). The most common (≥20%) laboratory abnormalities worsening from baseline were: anemia (85%), leukopenia (82%), decreased neutrophil count (71%), lymphopenia (60%), hypoalbuminemia (50%), hyponatremia (53%), hypomagnesemia (45%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (43%), increased alanine aminotransferase (40%), hypocalcemia (40%), increased alkaline phosphatase (31%), increased creatinine (29%), hypokalemia (27%) and neutropenia (21%).

For patients treated with KEYTRUDA in combination with paclitaxel and bevacizumab (N=169), decreased white blood cell count (27%), stomatitis (22%) and pyrexia (21%) were also reported as adverse reactions.

About KEYNOTE-B96/ENGOT-ov65

KEYNOTE-B96, also known as ENGOT-ov65, is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT05116189) sponsored by Merck and conducted in collaboration with the European Network for Gynecologic Oncology Trial (ENGOT) groups investigating KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with chemotherapy (paclitaxel), with or without bevacizumab, compared to placebo plus paclitaxel, with or without bevacizumab, for the treatment of platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. The primary endpoint is PFS, as assessed by investigator according to Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors version 1.1 (RECIST v1.1), and OS is a key secondary endpoint. The trial enrolled 643 patients with epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal carcinoma who received one or two prior lines of systemic therapy for ovarian carcinoma, including at least one line of platinum-based chemotherapy.

All study medications were administered as an intravenous infusion. KEYTRUDA 400 mg or placebo were administered on Day 1 of each 6-week treatment cycle and paclitaxel 80 mg/m2 was administered on Days 1, 8, and 15 of each 3-week treatment cycle. The option to use bevacizumab was by investigator choice prior to randomization. Bevacizumab 10 mg/kg was administered on Day 1 of a 2-week treatment cycle. Treatment with KEYTRUDA continued until RECIST v1.1-defined progression of disease, unacceptable toxicity or a maximum of 24 months. Administration of KEYTRUDA was permitted beyond RECIST-defined disease progression if the patient was clinically stable and considered to be deriving clinical benefit by the investigator. Assessment of tumor status was performed every 9 weeks for the first year, followed by every 12 weeks thereafter.

About platinum-resistant ovarian cancer

Ovarian cancer often begins in the fallopian tubes or the ovaries. As of 2022, it is the eighth most commonly diagnosed cancer and the eighth leading cause of cancer death among women worldwide. In the U.S., it is estimated there will be approximately 21,010 patients diagnosed with ovarian cancer and about 12,450 deaths from the disease in 2026. Over 80% of patients diagnosed with ovarian cancer will experience disease progression following standard treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy regimens. Approximately 25% of these patients develop resistance within six months of completing first-line platinum-based chemotherapy – defined as primary platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Prognosis is particularly poor for these patients and approved treatment options are limited.

About KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) injection for intravenous use, 100 mg

KEYTRUDA is an anti-programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) therapy that works by increasing the ability of the body’s immune system to help detect and fight tumor cells. KEYTRUDA is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, thereby activating T lymphocytes which may affect both tumor cells and healthy cells.

Merck has the industry’s largest immuno-oncology clinical research program. There are currently more than 1,600 trials studying KEYTRUDA across a wide variety of cancers and treatment settings. The KEYTRUDA clinical program seeks to understand the role of KEYTRUDA across cancers and the factors that may predict a patient's likelihood of benefitting from treatment with KEYTRUDA, including exploring several different biomarkers.

About KEYTRUDA QLEX™ (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph) injection for subcutaneous use

KEYTRUDA QLEX is a fixed-combination drug product of pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa. Pembrolizumab is a programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) blocking antibody and berahyaluronidase alfa enhances dispersion and permeability to enable subcutaneous administration of pembrolizumab. KEYTRUDA QLEX is administered as a subcutaneous injection into the thigh or abdomen, avoiding the 5 cm area around the navel, over one minute every three weeks (2.4 mL) or over two minutes every six weeks (4.8 mL).

Selected KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) and KEYTRUDA QLEX™ (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph) Indications in the U.S.

Ovarian Cancer

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated, in combination with paclitaxel, with or without bevacizumab, for the treatment of adult patients with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal carcinoma whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) as determined by an FDA-authorized test, and who have received 1 or 2 prior systemic treatment regimens.

See additional selected KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX indications in the U.S. after the Selected Important Safety Information.

Selected Important Safety Information for KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX

Contraindications

KEYTRUDA QLEX is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to berahyaluronidase alfa, hyaluronidase or to any of its excipients.

Severe and Fatal Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are monoclonal antibodies that belong to a class of drugs that bind to either the programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) or the programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1), blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway, thereby removing inhibition of the immune response, potentially breaking peripheral tolerance and inducing immune-mediated adverse reactions. Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue, can affect more than one body system simultaneously, and can occur at any time after starting treatment or after discontinuation of treatment. Important immune-mediated adverse reactions listed here may not include all possible severe and fatal immune-mediated adverse reactions.

Monitor patients closely for symptoms and signs that may be clinical manifestations of underlying immune-mediated adverse reactions. Early identification and management are essential to ensure safe use of anti–PD-1/PD-L1 treatments. Evaluate liver enzymes, creatinine, and thyroid function at baseline and periodically during treatment. For patients with TNBC treated with KEYTRUDA or KEYTRUDA QLEX in the neoadjuvant setting, monitor blood cortisol at baseline, prior to surgery, and as clinically indicated. In cases of suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, initiate appropriate workup to exclude alternative etiologies, including infection. Institute medical management promptly, including specialty consultation as appropriate.

Withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX depending on severity of the immune-mediated adverse reaction. In general, if KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX require interruption or discontinuation, administer systemic corticosteroid therapy (1 to 2 mg/kg/day prednisone or equivalent) until improvement to Grade 1 or less. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Consider administration of other systemic immunosuppressants in patients whose adverse reactions are not controlled with corticosteroid therapy.

Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis. The incidence is higher in patients who have received prior thoracic radiation. Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.4% (94/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including fatal (0.1%), Grade 4 (0.3%), Grade 3 (0.9%), and Grade 2 (1.3%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 67% (63/94) of patients. Pneumonitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 1.3% (36) and withholding in 0.9% (26) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, 23% had recurrence. Pneumonitis resolved in 59% of the 94 patients. Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 5% (13/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy, including fatal (0.4%), Grade 3 (2%), and Grade 2 (1.2%) adverse reactions.

Pneumonitis occurred in 7% (41/580) of adult patients with resected NSCLC who received KEYTRUDA as a single agent for adjuvant treatment of NSCLC, including fatal (0.2%), Grade 4 (0.3%), and Grade 3 (1%) adverse reactions. Patients received high-dose corticosteroids for a median duration of 10 days (range: 1 day to 2.3 months). Pneumonitis led to discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 26 (4.5%) of patients. Of the patients who developed pneumonitis, 54% interrupted KEYTRUDA, 63% discontinued KEYTRUDA, and 71% had resolution.

Immune-Mediated Colitis

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause immune-mediated colitis, which may present with diarrhea. Cytomegalovirus infection/reactivation has been reported in patients with corticosteroid-refractory immune-mediated colitis. In cases of corticosteroid-refractory colitis, consider repeating infectious workup to exclude alternative etiologies.

Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 1.7% (48/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (1.1%), and Grade 2 (0.4%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 69% (33/48); additional immunosuppressant therapy was required in 4.2% of patients. Colitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 0.5% (15) and withholding in 0.5% (13) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, 23% had recurrence. Colitis resolved in 85% of the 48 patients. Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 1.2% (3/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.8%) and Grade 2 (0.4%) adverse reactions.

Hepatotoxicity and Immune-Mediated Hepatitis

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause immune-mediated hepatitis. Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 0.7% (19/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.4%), and Grade 2 (0.1%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 68% (13/19) of patients; additional immunosuppressant therapy was required in 11% of patients. Hepatitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 0.2% (6) and withholding in 0.3% (9) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, none had recurrence. Hepatitis resolved in 79% of the 19 patients. Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 0.4% (1/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy, including Grade 2 (0.4%) adverse reactions.

KEYTRUDA With Axitinib or KEYTRUDA QLEX With Axitinib

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, when either is used in combination with axitinib, can cause hepatic toxicity. Monitor liver enzymes before initiation of and periodically throughout treatment. Consider monitoring more frequently as compared to when the drugs are administered as single agents. For elevated liver enzymes, interrupt KEYTRUDA and axitinib or KEYTRUDA QLEX and axitinib, and consider administering corticosteroids as needed.

With the combination of KEYTRUDA and axitinib, Grades 3 and 4 increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT) (20%) and increased aspartate aminotransferase (AST) (13%) were seen at a higher frequency compared to KEYTRUDA alone. Fifty-nine percent of the patients with increased ALT received systemic corticosteroids. In patients with ALT ≥3 times upper limit of normal (ULN) (Grades 2-4, n=116), ALT resolved to Grades 0-1 in 94%. Among the 92 patients who were rechallenged with either KEYTRUDA (n=3) or axitinib (n=34) administered as a single agent or with both (n=55), recurrence of ALT ≥3 times ULN was observed in 1 patient receiving KEYTRUDA, 16 patients receiving axitinib, and 24 patients receiving both. All patients with a recurrence of ALT ≥3 ULN subsequently recovered from the event.

Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies

Adrenal Insufficiency

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency. For Grade 2 or higher, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Withhold KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX depending on severity. Adrenal insufficiency occurred in 0.8% (22/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.3%), and Grade 2 (0.3%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 77% (17/22) of patients; of these, the majority remained on systemic corticosteroids. Adrenal insufficiency led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in <0.1% (1) and withholding in 0.3% (8) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement. Adrenal insufficiency occurred in 2% (5/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.4%) and Grade 2 (0.8%) adverse reactions.

Hypophysitis

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field defects. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism. Initiate hormone replacement as indicated. Withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX depending on severity.

Hypophysitis occurred in 0.6% (17/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.3%), and Grade 2 (0.2%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 94% (16/17) of patients; of these, the majority remained on systemic corticosteroids. Hypophysitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 0.1% (4) and withholding in 0.3% (7) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement.

Thyroid Disorders

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause immune-mediated thyroid disorders. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism. Initiate hormone replacement for hypothyroidism or institute medical management of hyperthyroidism as clinically indicated. Withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX depending on severity.

Thyroiditis occurred in 0.6% (16/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.3%). None discontinued, but KEYTRUDA was withheld in <0.1% (1) of patients.

Hyperthyroidism occurred in 3.4% (96/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 3 (0.1%) and Grade 2 (0.8%). It led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in <0.1% (2) and withholding in 0.3% (7) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement. Hypothyroidism occurred in 8% (237/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 3 (0.1%) and Grade 2 (6.2%). It led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in <0.1% (1) and withholding in 0.5% (14) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement. The majority of patients with hypothyroidism required long-term thyroid hormone replacement. The incidence of new or worsening hypothyroidism was higher in 1185 patients with HNSCC, occurring in 16% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA as a single agent or in combination with platinum and FU, including Grade 3 (0.

