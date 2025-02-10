Keymed Biosciences Announces Approval of Stapokibart For the Treatment of Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyMed Biosciences (HKEX: 02162) today announced the National Medical Products Administration (the “NMPA”) of China has recently approved the supplemental New Drug Application (the “sNDA”) of Stapokibart (anti-IL-4Rα monoclonal antibody, trade name: Kangyueda (康悦达), for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis.

The approval is based on a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase III study to confirm the efficacy and safety of Stapokibart injection in treatment of adult patients with seasonal allergic rhinitis who are poorly controlled with nasal corticosteroids or other therapies. The study findings demonstrate that during the pollen season, in comparison with the standard treatment group, which consists of nasal spray hormones combined with antihistamine drugs, the administration of Stapokibart for two weeks effectively controls the typical nasal allergic symptoms of patients, including runny nose, nasal congestion, nasal itching, and sneezing. The least-squares mean (LSMean) of the inter-group difference is -1.3, and its 95% confidence interval (CI) is also -1.3, indicating a highly significant statistical difference (P = 0.0008). This difference far exceeds the minimal clinically important difference (MCID) of 0.23, clearly demonstrating substantial clinical benefits. Moreover, Stapokibart can effectively alleviate ocular allergic symptoms such as eye itching or burning, eye tearing or watering, and eye redness. It comprehensively enhances the quality of life of patients and exhibits excellent safety.

About Stapokibart

Stapokibart is a high-efficient, humanized antibody targeting the interleukin-4 receptor alpha subunit (IL-4Rα), and is the first domestically manufactured IL-4Rα antibody drug granted marketing approval by the NMPA. By targeting IL-4Rα, Stapokibart can block both interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13) signaling. IL-4 and IL-13 are two key cytokines that trigger type II inflammation. Stapokibart has demonstrated good safety and encouraging efficacy in multiple previous clinical trials, and its treatment of the indication of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults and the indication of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis have been approved for marketing in September 2024 and December 2024, respectively.

About Keymed Biosciences

Keymed Biosciences Inc. (HKEX: 02162) focuses on the urgent unmet clinical needs, and is committed to providing high-quality, affordable, innovative therapies for patients in China and overseas. Keymed was founded by medical and scientific experts who have strong experience in the transformation of scientific and technological achievements to commercialization at home and abroad.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keymed-biosciences-announces-approval-of-stapokibart-for-the-treatment-of-seasonal-allergic-rhinitis-302371670.html

SOURCE Keymed Biosciences Inc.