Keylicon Biosciences Secures Exclusive Rights to Modified Self-Amplifying RNA Technology

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keylicon Biosciences is pleased to announce its exclusive rights to a groundbreaking next-generation RNA technology developed at Boston University. This innovation enables protein expression lasting over 30 days, can encode multiple proteins, and triggers a significantly lower immune response. It overcomes key limitations of existing RNA technologies.

A significant breakthrough in RNA therapeutics, this self-amplifying technology overcomes key challenges by incorporating alternative chemical building blocks. Detailed in a Nature Biotechnology publication, the research was led by Professors Mark Grinstaff and Wilson Wong, alongside doctoral students Joshua McGee and team. By fully substituting the RNA with modified nucleotides, they successfully reduced inflammatory responses, resulting in enhanced performance of a COVID-19 vaccine with efficacy at 100X lower doses than conventional mRNA.

“This advancement solves a longstanding challenge in RNA therapeutics. By chemically modifying saRNA, we’ve created an exciting platform for durable expression with potential applications ranging from vaccines to protein replacement therapies,” said Professor Mark Grinstaff, William Fairfield Warren Distinguished Professor of Boston University.

“Securing exclusive rights to this transformative technology aligns with Keylicon’s mission to advance next-generation RNA therapeutics. We’re excited to collaborate with the Boston University team to bring this platform to clinical development, offering innovative solutions to patients,” remarked Keith Hearon, Co-Founder of Keylicon Biosciences.

By leveraging this modified saRNA platform, Keylicon aims to develop new vaccines and therapeutics to address indications in infectious disease and cancer. Through a combination of academic innovation, industry expertise, and strategic partnerships, the company intends to accelerate the path from preclinical research to clinical trials, delivering safer, more effective vaccines and treatments where they are most needed.

About Keylicon Biosciences

Keylicon Biosciences is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative RNA-based therapeutics. With a focus on self-amplifying RNA technology, Keylicon strives to create safer, more effective treatments for a range of conditions, including infectious diseases and cancer.

