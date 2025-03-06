Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (“Kestra”), a wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 11,882,352 common shares at a public offering price of $17.00 per share.

In addition, the underwriters will have a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to 1,782,352 additional common shares from Kestra at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 6, 2025, under the ticker symbol “KMTS.” The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Kestra, are expected to be approximately $202 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional common shares. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on March 7, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Piper Sandler are acting as lead bookrunners for the proposed offering. Wells Fargo Securities and Stifel are acting as bookrunners and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance is acting as co-manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by facsimile at 212-902-9316, by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or by calling 1-866-471-2526.; or Piper Sandler, by email at prospectus@psc.com, or by calling (800) 747-3924.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on March 5, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Kestra

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a commercial-stage wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected.

Disclaimer

“Wolfe | Nomura Alliance” is the marketing name used by Wolfe Research Securities and Nomura Securities International, Inc. in connection with certain equity capital markets activities conducted jointly by the firms. Both Nomura and Wolfe Research Securities are serving as underwriters in the offering described herein. In addition, Wolfe Research Securities may provide sales support services, investor feedback, investor education, and/or other independent equity research services in connection with the offering.

Investor Contact

Marissa Bych or Webb Campbell

Gilmartin Group

investor.relations@kestramedical.com