SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Keros Therapeutics to Present at the Guggenheim SMID Cap Biotech Conference

January 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta (“TGF-ß”) family of proteins, today announced that Keros’ Chair and Chief Executive Officer Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the Guggenheim SMID Cap Biotech Conference on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/guggen2/kros/2033361 and an archived replay will be accessible in the Investors section of the Keros website at https://ir.kerostx.com for up to 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.
Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the TGF-ß family of proteins. Keros is a leader in understanding the role of the TGF-ß family of proteins, which are master regulators of the growth, repair and maintenance of a number of tissues, including blood, bone, skeletal muscle, adipose and heart tissue. By leveraging this understanding, Keros has discovered and is developing protein therapeutics that have the potential to provide meaningful and potentially disease-modifying benefit to patients. One of Keros’ product candidates, cibotercept (KER-012), is being developed for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders. Keros’ second product candidate, KER-065, is being developed for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases. Keros’ most advanced product candidate, elritercept (KER-050), is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Investor Contact:
Justin Frantz
jfrantz@kerostx.com
617-221-6042

Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
January 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac