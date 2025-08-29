SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Keros Therapeutics Announces Participation at Upcoming September 2025 Healthcare Conferences

August 29, 2025 | 
2 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta (“TGF-ß”) family of proteins, today announced that Keros’ President and Chief Executive Officer Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D., will present at the following healthcare conferences:

2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

For each presentation, an archived replay will be accessible in the Investors section of the Keros website at https://ir.kerostx.com for up to 90 days following the conclusion of each event.

About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the TGF-ß family of proteins. Keros is a leader in understanding the role of the TGF-ß family of proteins, which are master regulators of the growth, repair and maintenance of a number of tissues, including blood, bone, skeletal muscle, adipose and heart tissue. By leveraging this understanding, Keros has discovered and is developing protein therapeutics that have the potential to provide meaningful and potentially disease-modifying benefit to patients. Keros’ lead product candidate, KER-065, is being developed for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, with an initial focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Keros’ most advanced product candidate, elritercept, is being developed for the treatment of cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Justin Frantz
jfrantz@kerostx.com 
617-221-6042

Media Contact:
Mahmoud Siddig / Adam Pollack / Viveca Tress
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355-4449


Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Image of Harvard University and pedestrian bridge on Charles River in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Labor market
Massachusetts R&D, Biomanufacturing Jobs Fell in ’24: Report
August 27, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of Boston, Massachusetts, at the Boston Harbor and Financial District with a mix of contemporary and historic architecture.
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring Now in Massachusetts
August 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Illustration of businesspeople heading to exit
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of H1 2025
July 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Medical characters fighting the epidemic flat vector concept operation hand drawn illustration
Obesity
Analysts Home In on Safety as Novo, Lilly, Amgen Highlight Weight Loss Data at ADA
June 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie