Keenova Announces New Manuscript on Plantar Fibromatosis Treatment Patterns in Peer-Reviewed Journal of Foot and Ankle Surgery

Plantar fibromatosis is a rare condition, and most newly diagnosed patients receive conservative (nonsurgical) treatments.

Real-world treatment patterns suggest symptoms may persist or return, creating an opportunity for more research on long ‑ term outcomes and effectiveness.

Keenova is actively evaluating a nonsurgical treatment option for plantar fibromatosis, with a Phase 3 clinical trial currently underway.

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keenova Therapeutics plc announced the publication of a new manuscript presenting real-world evidence on treatment patterns for patients with plantar fibromatosis. The peer‑reviewed article appears in The Journal of Foot and Ankle Surgery, available here.

Why It Matters

Plantar fibromatosis is a progressive condition with no FDA-approved nonsurgical treatment options. With no official treatment guidelines available, Keenova and its clinical partners are working to better understand how healthcare providers manage the condition in real‑world practice. Keenova is also investigating collagenase clostridium histolyticum (CCH) as a potential nonsurgical therapy. CCH is not approved for treating plantar fibromatosis.

CSO Perspective

"We believe patients with this rare condition deserve more treatment options, especially those seeking alternatives to surgery," said Dr. Marek Honczarenko, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at Keenova. "That's why we are actively investigating a nonsurgical approach in our Phase 3 clinical trial, with the goal of supporting patient care and helping to improve quality of life for the people who need it most."

What We Learned

Findings from the manuscript show:

Plantar fibromatosis is rare, but it appears consistently in real‑world data, indicating that it is regularly diagnosed and treated despite its low overall prevalence.

Most patients receive treatments such as injectable corticosteroids, oral corticosteroids, and physical/occupational therapy.

Although surgery is infrequent, conservative treatments often continue after surgery, which may suggest disease recurrence or persistent symptoms.

These patterns indicate a need for more research to understand long‑term outcomes and identify effective treatments for people with refractory plantar fibromatosis.

Phase 3 Status

Keenova's Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating CCH for plantar fibromatosis is currently underway.

Manuscript Details

Title: Real-World Treatment Patterns Among Newly Diagnosed Patients With Plantar Fibromatosis in the United States

Authors: Jill Davis, MS; Aimee Near, MPH; Jenny Tse, MS; Riddhi Doshi, PhD, MBBS, MPH; Elizabeth Wang, MS; Luis Ortega, MD; David Hurley, MD; David G. Armstrong, MD, PhD, MS

About Plantar Fibromatosis



Plantar fibromatosis or Ledderhose disease is a hyperproliferative fibrous tissue disorder resulting in the formation of collagen nodules along the plantar fascia, the thick connective tissue that supports the arch of the foot, which is often painful. There is no cure for plantar fibromatosis. Symptom management options include custom insoles (orthotics), topical treatments, over-the-counter pain and anti-inflammatory medications, radiation therapy and steroid injections, and ultimately, surgery may be required to remove the nodules.

