Karoo Health Announces Oversubscribed $16.2 Million Series A Co-Led by 7wire Ventures and Allumia Ventures

Proceeds will be used to advance the company's AI-native cardiovascular platform and expand partnerships with health plans and cardiology practices nationwide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karoo Health, a cardiovascular technology company building an operating system supporting cardiac care, today announced the closing of a $16.2 million Series A financing round co-led by 7wire Ventures and Allumia Ventures, with participation from First Trust Capital Partners, LLC, SpringRock Ventures, Hyde Park Angels (HPA), and other marquee investors.

As part of the financing, Lee Shapiro, Managing Partner at 7wire Ventures, and Jeff Stolte, Managing Partner at Allumia Ventures, will join Karoo's Board of Directors.

Karoo is building an operating system for cardiovascular care, a technology platform designed to connect payers, providers, and patients through a unified data and workflow layer that supports earlier risk detection, care coordination, and overall improved cardiovascular disease outcomes.

The company's mission is to free people from the pain of cardiovascular disease at scale through earlier detection, improved coordination, and data-driven care delivery.

"We're at a seminal moment in our country's fight against cardiovascular disease," said Karoo Health CEO and Cofounder Ian Koons. "We intend to use this capital to take another major step toward becoming the solution that enables every American to access earlier, more coordinated, and more effective cardiovascular care."

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading driver of healthcare costs in the United States, and care delivery remains fractured across clinical systems, claims data, pharmacy records, and care teams. This fragmentation contributes to delayed intervention, inconsistent chronic disease management, and avoidable hospital utilization, procedures, and testing.

"The challenge in cardiovascular care today isn't a shortage of innovation but a system too fragmented to deliver it consistently," said Lee Shapiro, Managing Partner of 7wire Ventures. "That fragmentation is precisely the kind of problem the right technology can solve. Karoo is creating the connective layer that lets care teams act on a complete picture of each patient, and its deployments are already producing meaningful reductions in avoidable utilization and cost. We are proud to co-lead this round."

Today, Karoo supports a network of more than 600 cardiology providers across 11 states, operates programs with leading national and regional health plans and is launching with others later this year.

In deployed programs, independent analyses reported reductions of more than 40% in emergency department visits and inpatient admissions, and early results show a greater than 10% reduction in total cost of care throughout attributed populations.

"We've been waiting for a company with the technology, clinical vision, and leadership team capable of fundamentally changing how cardiac care is delivered. We believe Karoo Health is that company, and we're proud to support their mission to improve outcomes for patients at scale while helping build a more proactive, connected, and effective model for cardiovascular care," said Jeff Stolte, Managing Partner at Allumia Ventures.

Karoo will use proceeds from the financing to further develop its AI-native cardiovascular platform, including continued development of predictive models, clinical signal detection capabilities, and care coordination infrastructure. The company also plans to expand its engineering and clinical teams and continue scaling deployments with payer and provider partners.

About Karoo Health

Karoo Health is a cardiovascular technology company building the operating system for cardiovascular care. The company connects clinical, claims, pharmacy, and patient data to enable earlier risk detection, coordinated care, improved outcomes, and lower costs. Connect with the company on LinkedIn.

About 7wire Ventures

7wire Ventures is a venture capital firm investing in early-stage digital health companies that empower consumers to take greater control of their health and well-being. The firm focuses on technologies that advance a more connected, consumer-centric healthcare ecosystem. Founded by experienced operators and investors, 7wire partners closely with entrepreneurs to build category-defining companies, including Livongo, which merged with Teladoc Health in an $18.5 billion transaction. Through its operator-led approach and network of Strategic Limited Partners, including health plans, health systems, life sciences organizations, and self-insured employers, 7wire helps portfolio companies accelerate growth, expand market access, and drive meaningful innovation across healthcare. For more information, visit www.7wireventures.com.

About Allumia Ventures

Allumia Ventures is a leading healthcare venture capital firm focused on identifying and investing in best-in-class commercial-stage healthcare companies transforming healthcare through innovative technologies and care models. More than a source of capital, Allumia partners closely with entrepreneurs to accelerate adoption by leveraging deep relationships across the healthcare ecosystem and an extensive network of health systems and industry leaders. With roots in Providence, one of the nation's largest integrated delivery networks, Allumia combines strategic expertise with a disciplined investment approach to help build companies that improve healthcare and deliver lasting impact. Connect with Allumia Ventures at www.allumiaventures.com.

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SOURCE Karoo Health Inc