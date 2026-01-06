Karlyn Dauplaise of Vizient Joins Next Gen Diagnostics as Chief Commercial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Gen Diagnostics (NGD) today announced that Karlyn Dauplaise, a nationally recognized healthcare strategy and performance improvement leader, has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of NGD Infection Prevention, NGD's newly established division dedicated to transforming how hospitals detect and prevent transmission of infection.

As CCO, Dauplaise will lead commercial strategy, market development, and customer partnerships to accelerate the adoption of NGD's automated WGS-based, real-time transmission detection solutions. Her leadership will shape how integrated delivery networks (IDNs) deploy genomic surveillance to reduce preventable harm, strengthen patient safety, and improve operational and financial performance.

Dauplaise joins NGD from Vizient, the nation's largest healthcare performance improvement company, where she worked closely with hospital and health system executives nationwide to elevate quality outcomes, optimize clinical and operational performance, and advance strategic initiatives across complex systems. She is widely respected for her expertise in value-based care, IDN strategy, and the successful adoption of innovative technologies that deliver measurable impact.

"We are thrilled to welcome Karlyn to NGD Infection Prevention," said Dr. Paul A. Rhodes, Founder and CEO of Next Gen Diagnostics. "Her deep understanding of health system priorities and her ability to translate innovation into operational reality make her the ideal leader to guide NGD IP through this next stage of growth. Karlyn's insight, experience, and relationships across the industry will be instrumental as hospitals increasingly turn to real-time genomic surveillance to prevent transmission."

"I'm excited to join NGD Infection Prevention at such a pivotal moment for the field," said Karlyn Dauplaise. "Hospitals need practical, high-value tools that meaningfully reduce harm and support frontline teams. NGD's real-time WGS platform offers a transformative opportunity for health systems to detect transmission earlier, intervene faster, and improve patient outcomes. I'm honored to help drive this important work forward."

About NGD Infection Prevention

NGD Infection Prevention delivers automated whole-genome sequencing and real-time transmission detection to help hospitals reduce preventable infections, improve patient safety, and optimize operational and financial performance. The proprietary NGD200 system processes 48 samples at once with very low hands-on time and fully integrated, automated bioinformatics, enabling actionable reporting at the low per-sample cost needed for system-wide adoption. Learn more at: ngdinfectionprevention.com.

About Next Gen Diagnostics

Next Gen Diagnostics (NGD) is a biotechnology company developing cutting-edge genomic technologies for healthcare. In addition to NGD Infection Prevention, the company is advancing predictive models that determine antimicrobial resistance from MIC, enabling earlier, more accurate antibiotic decision-making, the development of new antibiotics, and understanding the mechanisms of resistance. NGD is based in the U.S. with a laboratory in Cambridge, MA, and offices in Boston, MA and Cambridge, UK.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/karlyn-dauplaise-of-vizient-joins-next-gen-diagnostics-as-chief-commercial-officer-302652841.html

SOURCE Next Gen Diagnostics