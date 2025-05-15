Karly Rowe Appointed as President of Inovalon’s Provider Business Unit

A Seasoned Leader Focused on Empowering Provider Organizations

BOWIE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced the appointment of Karly Rowe as the President of Inovalon’s Provider Business Unit.

Rowe has nearly 20 years of diverse experience across healthcare, credit, and retail, and was previously the Senior Vice President of Product in the provider business. In her time with Inovalon, she helped guide the team through critical product enhancements and the strategic acquisition of VigiLanz in 2024, and she is continuously finding new ways to utilize Inovalon’s extensive data and healthcare expertise to develop innovative solutions for the healthcare industry.

“Karly is an outstanding leader and a driving force behind the growth and success of our Provider business,” said Adam Kansler, CEO of Inovalon. “Her ability to bring strategic clarity, inspire high-performing teams, and execute at pace sets her apart. Karly’s leadership reflects our broader commitment to empowering our people, advancing innovation, and delivering meaningful impact for our customers.”

Rowe joined the company in 2022 and has been responsible for overseeing Inovalon’s Provider Cloud portfolio of solutions spanning revenue cycle management, workforce management, and care management. She has successfully developed and launched numerous products to the market, such as Eligibility Verification Pro™ and RCM Intelligence™, and established and managed strategic partnerships with credential service providers (CSP), electronic health record (EHR) vendors, technology vendors, and pharmacy standard organizations.

“I am excited to step into the role as President of the Provider Business Unit where we’ll continue to thrive at the intersection of healthcare and technology,” said Rowe. “Alongside our exceptional team, I'm committed to meeting the evolving demands of the healthcare ecosystem and empowering provider organizations across the country to achieve better outcomes and economics for themselves and the millions of patients they serve.”

For more information on Inovalon’s approach to enabling the power of data to improve healthcare outcomes and economics, visit www.inovalon.com.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company’s analytics and capabilities are used by over 50,000 active, licensed customers, and are informed by the primary source data of more than 90 billion medical events across 1.1 million physicians, 696,000 clinical settings, and 409 million unique lives. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

