Kangpu to Present Latest Study Results of epaldeudomide (KPG-818) at the 67th ASH Annual Meeting

November 19, 2025 | 
HEFEI, China, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals announced today that the company will deliver a poster presentation to highlight the Phase I clinical trial results of epaldeudomide (KPG-818) for the treatment of hematological malignancies at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place December 6-9, 2025, in Orlando, Florida, USA.

Poster Title: KPG-818, a Novel Cereblon (CRBN) Modulator, in Patients with Hematological Malignancies: Results of a Phase I, Open-Label, Multiple Ascending Dose Study

Poster Number: 5809

Poster Category: 654. Multiple Myeloma: Pharmacologic Therapies: Poster III

Presenter: Dr. Aaron Rosenberg, MD, UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, California, United States

Presentation Time: 6:00-8:00 PM, December 8 (Local Time)

Location: OCCC - West Halls B3-B4

The study is a multicenter, open-label, multiple ascending dose Phase I clinical trial (NCT04283097) completed in the United States to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, along with preliminary efficacy of epaldeudomide in combination with dexamethasone in adults with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, or as monotherapy in other selected hematologic malignancies, and to determine the recommended Phase II dose. Epaldeudomide demonstrated favorable pharmacokinetic characteristics, good safety and tolerability, and promising efficacy. The overall response rate in the heavily pre-treated multiple myeloma patients was 50% with a disease control rate (including stable disease) of 94%. No febrile neutropenia of any grade was observed, and no peripheral neuropathy events of any grade was reported.

Epaldeudomide is a novel molecular glue modulator of the E3 ubiquitin ligase complex CRL4-CRBN. It showed high cereblon (CRBN) binding affinity and potent degradation of Aiolos (IKZF3) and Ikaros (IKZF1), two members of the Ikaros family of zinc-finger transcription factors associated with B-cell development. Epaldeudomide possesses remarkable broad-spectrum immunomodulatory effects, anti-angiogenic, and anti-tumor effects.

For more information about the 67th ASH Annual Meeting, please visit https://www.hematology.org/.

About Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals

Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. is a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of innovative molecular glue-based therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, solid tumors, hematologic malignancies and inflammatory disorders. Kangpu has developed a robust pipeline of potential first-in-class and best-in-class drug candidates based on proprietary technology platforms, including NeoMIDES®, gDACS®, and X-SYNERGY®.

For more information, please visit www.KangpuGroup.com.

