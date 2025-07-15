Kane Biotech to Present at Advanced Wound Care Summit USA

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V: KNE) (“Kane Biotech” or “Kane”) announces today that Kane Biotech’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Robert Huizinga, will be presenting at the 4th Advanced Wound Care Summit USA taking place from July 15-17, 2025 in Boston, MA.

The Advanced Wound Care Summit USA is an industry gathering dedicated to the business of wound care where innovators, payers, regulators, and multinational leaders come together to turn breakthrough science into profitable, accessible therapies.

Dr. Huizinga’s presentation will be available on Kane’s website as of July 16, 2025.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds which results in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve™ addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria.



