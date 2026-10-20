Kane Biotech Signs Distribution Agreement with The Stevens Company

Expands Kane Biotech’s commercial footprint and access to the revyve® product line across Canada

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (the “Company”, “Kane” or “Kane Biotech”), a biotechnology company commercializing and developing technologies and products that address microbial biofilms, today announced that it has signed a non-exclusive distribution agreement with The Stevens Company Limited (“Stevens”) for the resale of Kane Biotech’s Health Canada-licensed revyve® wound-care products in Canada.

Under the agreement, Stevens will be authorized to purchase and resell revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel in 1 oz and 3 oz formats and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray in the 5 oz format throughout Canada. The agreement is effective October 1, 2026.

The agreement is an important step in Kane Biotech’s Canadian distribution strategy. Stevens supplies hospitals, long-term care homes and community healthcare providers across Canada and has significantly expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, including Schaan Healthcare Products (SK) and CB Medical (AB) in 2024, followed by the complete integration of TRH Services Inc. in early 2026. This partnership combines Kane’s clinical expertise and relationships with Stevens’ established sales and distribution network to broaden revyve’s reach and make it easier for healthcare providers to source and adopt the products .

“Partnering with Stevens brings together two organizations with strong relationships, deep market experience and a shared commitment to improving access to better wound care solutions across Canada,” said Patti Burke-Martin, Vice President of Business Development, Canada. “By combining our respective networks, expertise and reach, we can accelerate the adoption of revyve while continuing to challenge traditional approaches to wound hygiene and biofilm management with a truly differentiated and disruptive solution.”

Health Canada-licensed revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray

The revyve product line is designed to support wound hygiene by providing a moist wound environment conducive to healing, using antimicrobial technology to help inhibit microbial colonization and facilitating debridement through a moist wound environment.

About The Stevens Company Limited

Owned and operated by six generations of the Stevens family since its original founding in London, England in 1830, The Stevens Company is a 100% Canadian-owned distributor of medical and laboratory supplies. With facilities in Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Brampton, Montreal, and Halifax, Stevens provides valuable services to healthcare providers, helping them serve the needs of their patients and clients for nearly 200 years. For more information, visit stevens.ca.

About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE)

Kane Biotech is commercializing and developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds, resulting in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel, revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray and revyve Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser are all U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are also Health Canada licensed. To learn more, visit https://kanebiotech.com/products.

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Disrupting Biofilms to Save Limbs and Transform Wound Care

For more information:

Dr. Robert Huizinga Ray Dupuis Interim CEO Chief Financial Officer Kane Biotech Inc. Kane Biotech Inc. rhuizinga@kanebiotech.com rdupuis@kanebiotech.com (780) 970-1100 (204) 298-2200

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Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.