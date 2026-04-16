Kane Biotech Presents revyve® Clinical Data at Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring Conference

>20 year‑old venous leg ulcers show dramatic healing and pain elimination with revyve

Thermoreversible revyve transforms deep tunneling wound care, delivering 90% wound volume reduction

revyve rapidly normalizes chronic wound pH, driving accelerated healing in weeks

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (“Kane Biotech”, “Kane” or the “Company”) today announces that Dr. Miloslav Sailer, External R&D Leader, presented at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (“SAWC”) Spring conference held from April 8-12, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

At this year’s conference, Kane Biotech shared case study data on how revyve can help patients with complex chronic non-healing as well as clinical mechanistic investigations. The link to the presentations can be found here and include:

A Patient with >20-year-old Venous Leg Ulcers (VLUs) with venous insufficiency, chronic phlebolymphedema, extreme pain, and a combined wound size of >120 cm 2 was converted to revyve treatment. After 11 weeks the wound size was reduced by 40% with complete elimination of pain by week 6. Follow-up at 33 weeks demonstrated 85% wound size reduction.

was converted to revyve treatment. After 11 weeks the wound size was reduced by 40% with complete elimination of pain by week 6. Follow-up at 33 weeks demonstrated 85% wound size reduction. A quadriplegic patient with a 1.5-year-old deep tunneling wound switched from packing the wound with impregnated gauze, to filling the contours of the cavity using the thermoreversible technology of revyve. The patient converted to a healing trajectory with significant pain reduction and 90% wound volume reduction in 7 months.

Mechanistic investigations of revyve showed the chronic wound average pH dropped from a pH 8.0 to a pH 6.8 in 4 weeks with an associated 45% average wound size reduction in 4 weeks for two patients and a 60% wound size reduction in 1 week with a third patient.

SAWC is a multidisciplinary community of wound care professionals — including physicians, nurses, podiatrists, physical therapists, researchers, administrators and wound care companies — that share the latest evidence-based practices, clinical innovations, and research aimed at improving outcomes in wound management.

About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE)

Kane Biotech is commercializing and developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds, resulting in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel, revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray and revyve Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser are all U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are also Health Canada approved. To learn more, visit revyvegel.com or revyvegel.ca.

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Presentation: Disrupting Biofilms to Save Limbs and Transform Wound Care

For more information:

Dr. Robert Huizinga Ray Dupuis Interim CEO Chief Financial Officer Kane Biotech Inc. Kane Biotech Inc. rhuizinga@kanebiotech.com rdupuis@kanebiotech.com (780) 970-1100 (204) 298-2200

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Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

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