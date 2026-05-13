Kane Biotech Presents Data To Global Wound Care Community at WCET®–NSWOCC® 2026 Joint Congress

Case study presented highlighted clinical experience with revyve® in complex wound care

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (the “Company”, “Kane” or “Kane Biotech”) announced today its participation in the World Council of Enterostomal Therapists and Nurses Specialized in Wound, Ostomy and Continence Canada (“WCET–NSWOCC”) 2026 Joint Congress, held April 24–28, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The WCET–NSWOCC Joint Congress brings together global clinical leaders in wound, ostomy and continence care. Kane Biotech participated as an exhibitor and presenter, focusing on educating clinicians on the clinical benefits of revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel, part of the revyve product family cleared by the U.S. FDA and authorized for sale in Canada.



FDA cleared and Health Canada approved revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray

At the Congress, Kane Biotech presented a scientific poster: “Re‑Balancing the Wound Environment Leads to Progressive Wound Healing in High‑Risk Patients: A Case Study Using a New Thermo‑Reversible Wound Gel.” The case study demonstrated how rebalancing the wound environment supported progression toward healing in a complex diabetic foot ulcer, highlighting the potential to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

The link to the presentation can be found here.

Throughout the Congress, Kane Biotech engaged directly with wound care nurses, physicians, and advanced practitioners from Canada and international markets, with a strong emphasis on clinical education.

Discussions focused on challenges in chronic wounds, the impact of biofilm on delayed healing, and how antimicrobial approaches like revyve can be integrated into standard care. The Company observed strong interest from clinicians seeking evidence-based solutions to improve healing outcomes.

“The WCET–NSWOCC Congress was a great opportunity to connect directly with clinicians,” said Patti Burke-Martin, Vice President of Business Development, Canada. “The discussions reinforced the importance of education in helping clinicians improve patient outcomes, while also supporting our commercialization efforts.”

Participation in WCET–NSWOCC 2026 as an important part of Kane’s strategy to educate the global wound care community and advance evidence-based approaches to improving patient quality of life.

About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE)

Kane Biotech is commercializing and developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds, resulting in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel, revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray and revyve Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser are all U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are also Health Canada approved. To learn more, visit revyvegel.com or revyvegel.ca.

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Presentation: Disrupting Biofilms to Save Limbs and Transform Wound Care

For more information: Dr. Robert Huizinga Ray Dupuis Interim CEO Chief Financial Officer Kane Biotech Inc. Kane Biotech Inc. rhuizinga@kanebiotech.com rdupuis@kanebiotech.com (780) 970-1100 (204) 298-2200

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Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/151431c7-16a7-45ce-b235-2e7b037c555a