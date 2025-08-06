SUBSCRIBE
Kamada to Announce Second Quarter and First Half Ended June 30, 2025 Financial Results on August 13, 2025

Company to Host Conference Call at 8:30am ET

REHOVOT, Israel, and HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA; TASE: KMDA.TA), a commercial stage global biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of marketed products indicated for rare and serious conditions and a leader in the specialty plasma-derived field, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2025, prior to the open of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

Kamada management will host an investment community conference call on Wednesday, August 13, at 8:30am Eastern Time to discuss these results and answer questions. Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 1-877-413-7208 (from within the U.S.), 1-809-406-247 (from Israel), or 1-201-689-8555 (International) using conference I.D. 13754604. The call will be webcast live on the internet at: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1726126&tp_key=61b4d50ef5

About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. (the “Company”) is a global biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of marketed products indicated for rare and serious conditions and a leader in the specialty plasma-derived therapies field. The Company’s strategy is focused on driving profitable growth through four primary growth pillars: First, organic growth from its commercial activities, including continued investment in the commercialization and life cycle management of its proprietary products, which include six FDA-approved specialty plasma-derived products: KEDRAB®, CYTOGAM®, GLASSIA®, WINRHO SDF®, VARIZIG® and HEPAGAM B®, as well as KAMRAB®, KAMRHO (D)® and two types of equine-based anti-snake venom products, and the products in the distribution segment portfolio, mainly through the launch of several biosimilar products in Israel. Second: the Company aims to secure significant new business development, in-licensing, collaboration and/or merger and acquisition opportunities, which are anticipated to enhance the Company’s marketed products portfolio and leverage its financial strength and existing commercial infrastructure to drive long-term growth. Third: the Company is expanding its plasma collection operations to support revenue growth through the sale of normal source plasma to other plasma-derived manufacturers, and to support its increasing demand for hyper-immune plasma. The Company currently owns three operating plasma collection centers in the United States, in Beaumont Texas, Houston Texas, and San Antonio, Texas. Lastly, the Company is leveraging its manufacturing, research and development expertise to advance the development and commercialization of additional product candidates, targeting areas of significant unmet medical need, with the lead product candidate Inhaled AAT, for which the Company is continuing to progress the InnovAATe clinical trial, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, pivotal Phase 3 trial. FIMI Opportunity Funds, the leading private equity firm in Israel, is the Company’s controlling shareholder, beneficially owning approximately 38% of the outstanding ordinary shares.

CONTACTS:
Chaime Orlev
Chief Financial Officer
IR@kamada.com

Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2578
britchie@LifeSciAdvisors.com


