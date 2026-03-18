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Press Releases

KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Report Eight Months Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on March 25, 2026

March 18, 2026 | 
1 min read

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & SALISBURY, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: KALV) will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the Company’s eight months fiscal year 2025 financial results and provide a corporate update.



The live audio webcast will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.ir.kalvista.com/event-calendar. An archived replay will be available on the site approximately two hours after completion of the event.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
KalVista is a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering life-changing therapies for individuals affected by rare diseases with significant unmet needs. The KalVista team discovered and developed EKTERLY®—the first and only oral on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE)—and continues to work closely with the global HAE community to improve treatment and care for this disease around the world. For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.


Contacts

Investors:
Ryan Baker
Head, Investor Relations
(617) 771-5001
ryan.baker@kalvista.com

Media:
Molly Cameron
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
(857) 356-0164
molly.cameron@kalvista.com

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