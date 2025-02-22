KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Present New Sebetralstat Data at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology 2025 Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SALISBURY, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: KALV) today announced that six abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) / World Allergy Organization (WAO) 2025 Joint Congress taking place in San Diego, CA from February 28–March 3, 2025.





The following poster presentations will take place on Friday, February 28, 2025, from 2:45–3:45 pm PT in the Convention Center, Ground Level, Hall A:

Barriers to Timely On-demand Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks in Italian Patients (#180): Mauro Cancian , Paola Triggianese, Pietro Accardo, Francesco Arcoleo, Donatella Bignardi, Caterina Colangelo, Francesco Giardino, Antonio Gidaro, Marica Giliberti, Maria Domenica Guarino, Paola Lucia Minciullo, Stefania Nicola, Francesca Perego, Riccardo Senter, Giuseppe Spadaro, Massimo Triggiani, Sherry Danese, Julie Ulloa, Vibha Desai, Paul Audhya, Andrea Zanichelli.

, Paola Triggianese, Pietro Accardo, Francesco Arcoleo, Donatella Bignardi, Caterina Colangelo, Francesco Giardino, Antonio Gidaro, Marica Giliberti, Maria Domenica Guarino, Paola Lucia Minciullo, Stefania Nicola, Francesca Perego, Riccardo Senter, Giuseppe Spadaro, Massimo Triggiani, Sherry Danese, Julie Ulloa, Vibha Desai, Paul Audhya, Andrea Zanichelli. Burden of Injectable On-Demand Treatment for Hereditary Angioedema Attacks in Adolescents (#185): Mauro Cancian, Paula Busse , Tariq El-Shanawany, Maeve O’Connor, Sinisa Savic, Paola Triggianese, Patrick Yong, Andrea Zanichelli, Sherry Danese, Julie Ulloa, Vibha Desai, Paul Audhya, Sandra Christiansen.

Mauro Cancian, , Tariq El-Shanawany, Maeve O’Connor, Sinisa Savic, Paola Triggianese, Patrick Yong, Andrea Zanichelli, Sherry Danese, Julie Ulloa, Vibha Desai, Paul Audhya, Sandra Christiansen. Delays in the On-demand Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks and Associated Barriers Reported in Different Healthcare Systems (#187): Patrick Yong, Paula Busse, Timothy Craig, Tariq El-Shanawany, Padmalal Gurugama, Rashmi Jain, Maeve O’Connor, Cristine Radojicic, Sinisa Savic, James Wedner, Sherry Danese, Julie Ulloa, Vibha Desai, Paul Audhya, Sandra Christiansen .

The following late-breaking poster presentations will take place on Saturday, March 1, 2025, from 9:45–10:45 am PT in the Convention Center, Ground Level, Hall A:

Study to Adjudicate Hereditary Angioedema with Normal C1INH Diagnoses in the PIONEER-HAE Database (#L14): Maeve O’Connor , Dana Withrow, Scott Milligan, Vibha Desai, Paul Audhya, Marc Riedl.

, Dana Withrow, Scott Milligan, Vibha Desai, Paul Audhya, Marc Riedl. Effectiveness of Sebetralstat for the On-demand Treatment of Laryngeal Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Interim Analysis from KONFIDENT-S (#L15): Jonathan Bernstein , Emel Aygoren-Pursun, Vesna Grivcheva-Panovska, Inmaculada Martinez-Saguer, Danny Cohn, William Lumry, Marc Riedl, Andrea Zanichelli, James Hao, Michael Smith, Christopher Yea, Utpaul Audhya, Henriette Farkas.

The following oral presentation will take place on Saturday, March 1, 2025, from 2:25–2:35 pm PT in the Convention Center, Room 6C, Upper Level:

On-demand Treatment Of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks With Sebetralstat In Adolescents: Pooled Analysis From KONFIDENT And KONFIDENT-S (#552): Danny Cohn , Aharon Kessell, Tamar Kinaciyan, Rand Arnaout, Jonathan Peter, H. James Wedner, Emel Aygoren-Pursun, Jonathan Bernstein, Henriette Farkas, William Lumry, Marcus Maurer, Marc Riedl, Andrea Zanichelli, James Hao, Matthew Iverson, Michael Smith, Christopher Yea, Utpaul Audhya, Fotios Psarros.

Links to all presentations can be found on the KalVista website under Publications.

About Sebetralstat

Sebetralstat is an investigational, novel oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). We have filed multiple regulatory applications seeking approval of sebetralstat as the first oral, on-demand treatment for HAE in individuals aged 12 and older, with ongoing studies exploring its use in children aged 2 to 11. If approved, sebetralstat has the potential to become the foundational therapy for HAE management worldwide.

About Hereditary Angioedema

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disease resulting in deficiency or dysfunction in the C1 esterase inhibitor (C1INH) protein and subsequent uncontrolled activation of the kallikrein-kinin system. People living with HAE experience painful and debilitating attacks of tissue swelling in various locations of the body that can be life-threatening depending on the area affected. All currently approved on-demand treatment options require either intravenous or subcutaneous administration.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering life-changing oral therapies for individuals affected by rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Our lead investigational product is sebetralstat, a novel, oral, on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE). Sebetralstat is under regulatory review by the U.S. FDA, with a PDUFA goal date of June 17, 2025. In addition, we have completed Marketing Authorization Applications for sebetralstat to the European Medicines Agency and multiple other global regulatory authorities.

For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com or follow us on social media at @KalVista and LinkedIn.

