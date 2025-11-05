SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming November 2025 Investor Conferences

November 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & SALISBURY, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: KALV), today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at each of the following upcoming investor conferences:



  • Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 8:40 a.m. EST
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. GMT

The live audio webcast of each presentation will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.ir.kalvista.com/event-calendar. An archived replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the events.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
KalVista is a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering life-changing oral therapies for individuals affected by rare diseases with significant unmet needs. The KalVista team discovered and developed EKTERLY®—the first and only oral on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE)—and continues to work closely with the global HAE community to improve treatment and care for this disease around the world. For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.


Contacts

Investors:
Ryan Baker
Head, Investor Relations
(617) 771-5001
ryan.baker@kalvista.com

Media:
Molly Cameron
Director, Corporate Communications
(857) 356-0164
molly.cameron@kalvista.com

