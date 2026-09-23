Kairos Pharma to Present and Moderate at Discovery on Target Conference in Boston, MA

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KAPA--Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on overcoming cancer drug resistance, announces that Neil Bhowmick, President and Chief Scientific Officer, will both present and moderate a discussion in person at the 24th Annual Discovery on Target Drug Discovery Conference. The conference is being held on Sept. 28 to Oct. 1 at the Sheraton Boston Hotel with sessions available on demand on the conference’s website.

Bhowmick will moderate an in-person only breakout session on Sept. 30 titled, “Winning the Race against Cancer Therapy Resistance,” focused on Kairos’ primary strategy of targeting cancer drug resistance for patients with high unmet need in order to extend the efficacy of previously effective drug candidates instead of simply moving on to the next drug candidate when resistance takes hold. In-person breakouts are informal, moderated discussions to exchange ideas and develop future collaborations around a focused topic and will not be available to virtual attendees.

Bhowmick will also present a paper titled, “Targeting GITR (Glucocorticoid-Induced TNF Receptor) for Immune Action against Tumor Progression.” This oral plenary presentation will focus on Kairos’ drug candidate KROS-101, which targets solid tumors. Designed to increase T-cell function, KROS-101 expands effector T-cells with potent anti-tumor activity as a single agent in colon tumor models where antibody-based agonists have faced limitations. His presentation will be on the main stage at 2:35 p.m. ET on Sept. 30 and available on demand to virtual attendees shortly after.

Interested attendees should register for virtual or in-person participation at the Discovery on Target website at www.discoveryontarget.com.

About Discovery on Target

Discovery on Target brings together the science, technology, and people driving the future of drug discovery. For more than 20 years, the meeting has showcased breakthroughs shaping therapeutic innovation across small molecules, antibodies, and emerging modalities—including peptides, conjugates, and radiopharmaceuticals. Across four days and seven concurrent tracks, 1,000+ attendees explore advances in target discovery, lead generation, screening technologies, AI/ML, and next-generation biologics—while connecting through presentations, exhibits, posters, and interactive sessions designed to spark collaboration and move discovery forward.

About Kairos Pharma Ltd.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) is at the forefront of oncology therapeutics, utilizing structural biology to overcome drug resistance and immune suppression in cancer. Kairos Pharma’s lead candidate, ENV-105, is an antibody that targets CD105—a protein identified as a key driver of resistance and disease relapse in response to standard therapy. ENV-105 aims to reverse drug resistance by targeting CD105 and restore the effectiveness of standard therapies across multiple cancer types. For more information, visit kairospharma.com.

CORE IR

investors@kairospharma.com

https://investors.kairospharma.com/overview/default.aspx