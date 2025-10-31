Kaida BioPharma Selected to Present at Two Upcoming Conferences

Premier presenter semi-finalist for BIOPITCH at the Florida Innovation Conference

Startup finalist for Tampa Tank Pitch Competition at the Disrupt the Bay Conference featuring Keynote Speaker, Cathie Wood from Ark Invest

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaida BioPharma (“Kaida” or the “Company”), an early-stage pharma company dedicated to advancing targeted anti-cancer therapies to address hormone-driven cancers affecting women, today announced it has been selected to present at two upcoming conferences in November.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Event: BIOPITCH at the Florida Innovation Conference, powered by BioFlorida

Presenter: Dr. Stella Vnook, Co-Founder of Kaida

For the second year in a row, Kaida has been selected as a Premier presenter semi-finalist for BIOPITCH, an exciting pitch competition for seed and early-stage life science companies, providing a unique platform for innovative start-ups to connect with and pitch to top life science investors. Finalists will advance to the Florida Innovation Conference taking place November 5-7, 2025 in Orlando, FL.

BioFlorida is the voice of Florida's life sciences industry, representing 9,481 establishments and research organizations in BioPharma, MedTech, Digital Health and Health Systems that collectively employ nearly 117,000 Floridians. The 2025 Florida Innovation Conference will feature the latest in BioPharma, MedTech and Digital Health and provide a platform to connect life sciences industry leaders.

For more information, visit the conference website.

Event: Tampa Tank Pitch Competition at Disrupt the Bay

Presenter: Dr. Stella Vnook, Co-Founder of Kaida

Date and Time: Thursday, November 13th at 12:06 PM ET

As part of the Disrupt the Bay conference, Kaida will be participating as a Startup finalist in the Tampa Tank Pitch Competition. This event features Keynote Speaker, Cathie Wood, CEO, CIO at ARK Invest and celebrates Tampa Bay’s most promising Biotech, MedTech, and Health Innovation startups redefining what’s possible in biotech, neuroscience, digital health, and more. Founders will showcase their vision before a panel of investors, experts, and community leaders. Tampa Bay Masterminds is proud to organize the pitch competition segment, supporting innovation and entrepreneurship across our region.

For more information, visit the conference website.

About Kaida BioPharma



Kaida BioPharma was founded on the research principles and clinical evidence of the therapeutic benefit of blocking the binding of prolactin (PRL), a multifunctional hormone, to its receptor (PRLR), given their roles as growth factors in tumor growth and proliferation. The Company’s lead product candidate KAD101 is a growth hormone antagonist designed to selective and effectively block the tumoral PRL/PRLR axis which has been shown to induce programmed cell death (autophagy) in gynecologic tumors. The Company is collaborating closely with Dr. John Langenheim, professor at Thomas Jefferson University, and Dr. Anil Sood, professor and vice chair for translational research in the departments of gynecologic oncology and cancer biology at MD Anderson Cancer Center, who have both published extensive research on prolactin and its role as a growth factor in tumor growth and progression and the potential therapeutic benefit of KAD101. Kaida is dedicated to providing a new hope for patients with treatment-resistant gynecological cancers. The Company’s mission is to develop innovative therapies that target the specific needs of those patients, offering a medical treatment that can make a significant difference. For more information, please visit kaida-biopharma.com.



Investor Contact



Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 908.824.0775

E: kaida@jtcir.com