Juri Biosciences, a TCG Labs Soleil Portfolio Company, and EpimAb Biotherapeutics Enter into a Worldwide Licensing Agreement for KLK2-Directed T-Cell Engager in Metastatic Prostate Cancer

SAN FRANCISCO and SHANGHAI, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCG Labs Soleil, a venture firm integrating dedicated capital with an in-house biotech R&D hub, and EpimAb Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“EpimAb”) today announced that Juri Biosciences, Inc. (“Juri”), a portfolio company of TCG Labs Soleil, has entered into a worldwide licensing agreement with EpimAb, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development of multi-specific antibodies for diseases with high unmet need. The agreement grants Juri exclusive global rights to a development-ready T-cell engager targeting kallikrein-related peptidase 2 (KLK2) and CD3 for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer.

Under the terms of the agreement, EpimAb is eligible to receive up to $210 million, including an upfront payment and milestone payments tied to development, regulatory, and commercial events, plus tiered royalties. Further financial details were not disclosed.

Juri is one of several portfolio companies formed by TCG Labs Soleil. Dr. Charles Sawyersi, the inaugural Director of the Human Oncology and Pathogenesis Program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, will serve as a strategic scientific advisor, working closely with the TCG Labs Soleil team to support the program and help guide the advancement of KLK2-directed therapies. A leading expert in metastatic prostate cancer and translational oncology, Dr. Sawyers co-discovered enzalutamide, one of the most widely used therapies for advanced prostate cancer today.

“This agreement with EpimAb is a clear demonstration of our venture-biotech model at work. We’ve acquired an exciting external innovation and are deploying our dedicated capital, scientific leadership and operational infrastructure to move it rapidly into the clinic,” said Jin-Long Chen, Ph.D., Managing Partner of TCG Labs and Chief Executive Officer of TCG Labs Soleil. “Prostate cancer remains a leading cause of cancer-related death in men, and KLK2 is a highly prostate-specific antigen with the potential to enable more precise, targeted therapy. We look forward to advancing this program through our portfolio company, Juri Biosciences.”

Chengbin Wu, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EpimAb Biotherapeutics, commented, “We are pleased to have identified a partner for our KLK2 program in Juri Biosciences, backed by the experienced team of TCG Labs Soleil. By partnering in the solid tumor space, EpimAb further validated the broad potential of our TCE platform beyond immunology and hematology.”

About TCG Labs Soleil

TCG Labs Soleil is pioneering a venture-biotech model in collaboration with The Column Group. Our mission is to efficiently translate scientific insights into therapeutic solutions for patients facing serious diseases. Our approach integrates a dedicated venture fund (TCG Labs) with an evergreen R&D hub led by top-tier scientists (Soleil). This creates a powerful ecosystem forming and overseeing independent portfolio companies, each dedicated to single-asset programs, guiding them from ideation to clinical proof of concept and positioning them for strategic partnerships and transformative medical advancements. For more details, visit TCGLSoleil.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

About EpimAb Biotherapeutics, Inc.

EpimAb Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of multi-specific antibodies. Utilizing a broad range of in-house research and technology capabilities, including the proprietary FIT-Ig® (Fabs-In-Tandem Immunoglobulin) and MAT-Fab (Monovalent Asymmetric Tandem Fab) bispecific platform, EpimAb is generating and globally advancing a unique pipeline of transformative preclinical and clinical assets that aim to benefit cancer patients. For further information, please visit: www.epimab.com.

i Dr. Sawyers has financial interests related to The Column Group.