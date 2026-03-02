Jupiter Neurosciences to Present at BIO Investment and Growth Summit 2026

Advancing FDA-Cleared Phase IIa Parkinson’s Program Targeting Neuroinflammation

Dual-Path Strategy Combines Clinical Development with Revenue-Generating Nugevia™

JUPITER, FL, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on neuroinflammation and central nervous system disorders, today announced that management will participate in the BIO Investment and Growth Summit 2026, hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), taking place March 2 to 3, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. The Company’s corporate presentation is scheduled for March 2, 2026, at 2:30 PM.

At BIO, Jupiter will discuss its FDA-cleared Phase IIa clinical program in Parkinson’s disease. In November 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the Company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application authorizing initiation of the trial. The IND clearance followed previously reported preclinical data demonstrating a nine-fold improvement in JOTROL™ bioavailability compared to standard resveratrol formulations, and documented translational proof-of-concept in Parkinson’s disease models, supporting the scientific rationale for clinical advancement.

“We approach development with discipline and a clear execution plan,” said Christer Rosén, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “With our Phase IIa program underway and defined milestones in front of us, we look forward to engaging with investors and potential partners at BIO. At the same time, we continue building revenue and commercial cash flow through Nugevia.”

In addition to advancing its clinical pipeline, Jupiter is generating revenue through Nugevia™, a consumer product built on its patented JOTROL™ technology platform designed to enhance resveratrol bioavailability. Publicly disclosed ecommerce performance reflects repeat purchase activity of approximately 25 percent and product return rates of approximately 3 percent. Management believes these metrics demonstrate early commercial validation and support a capital-efficient operating model that differentiates Jupiter from biotechnology peers that rely solely on external financing.

“We remain confident in our plan and the actions underway regarding recent Nasdaq communications,” Rosén added. “In our view, there is no better remedy than disciplined execution, delivering clinical milestones while continuing to build revenue and commercial cash flow through Nugevia.”

Management will be available for scheduled one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neuroinflammation and central nervous system disorders. The Company’s lead clinical program is advancing through a Phase IIa trial in Parkinson’s disease. Jupiter is also commercializing Nugevia™, a consumer product built on its patented JOTROL™ technology platform designed to enhance resveratrol bioavailability. Jupiter’s dual-path strategy combines clinical development with commercial revenue generation.

For more information, visit www.jupiterneurosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding clinical development, commercialization plans, revenue growth, capital planning and future operating performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include clinical trial outcomes, regulatory developments, market acceptance of Nugevia, capital market conditions, Nasdaq listing requirements and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

