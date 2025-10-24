SUBSCRIBE
Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO)

NEWS
Pictured: Man carrying a box of his office items after being laid off
Policy
BIO Axes 30 Staff in Realignment as Congress Advances BIOSECURE Act
Following its recent about-face on the BIOSECURE Act, designed to combat China’s influence in the biopharma industry, lobbying group Biotechnology Innovation Organization in a realignment is laying off 30 employees.
May 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Shutterstock
Panel Takes on Challenges in Pain Therapeutics at BIO CEO
Tuesday, a panel of experts took on stiff questions about pain/addiction therapeutics during a panel hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organizaion (BIO) in NYC.
February 8, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Lisa Munger
Andrea Izzotti/Shutterstock
Policy
Sen. Warren Leads Call for Prostate Cancer Drug Pricing Reform
A group of 25 senators, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), is requesting that HHS Sec. Xavier Becerra exercise march-in rights for Xtandi (enzalutamide), a prostate cancer therapeutic.
January 24, 2023
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Business
Movers & Shakers: CEO Shakeups at BIO, Passage Bio and Palisade Bio
The Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Passage Bio and Palisade Bio saw leadership shakeups at the top, while Maze Therapeutics, Cerecin and more appointed new chief medical officers.
October 13, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
BIO CEO Michelle McMurry-Heath_BIO website
Business
BIO Taps King as Interim CEO after McMurry-Heath Ousting
Biotechnology Innovation Organization, the world’s largest science and public advocacy organization, announced Monday it has tapped Rachel King to serve as interim President and CEO.
October 11, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers: ADC, Akari, Scorpion & More
This week’s Movers & Shakers includes a number of chief business officers and business development leaders alongside those tapped for scientific roles.
June 16, 2022
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Employer Resources
BioSpace, BIO Reports Reflect Diversity Struggles in Biopharma
Representation of women in biotech is nearing parity, but this is not reaching the executive level, where there is still stark disparity.
June 15, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
Biotech Beach
BIO Returns to San Diego with Innovation and Partnering on the Menu
The annual BIO convention has returned, bringing thousands of life sciences companies worldwide to the annual networking event that could spark collaborations and deals.
June 14, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
BioCapital
BIO Report Outlines Economic Impact of Booming Life Sciences Industry
The Biotechnology Innovation Organization provides a glimpse of economic development in the biosciences ecosystem at the state and regional levels.
January 21, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
BIO Asia-Taiwan Kicks Off on an Expanded Scale July 23
April 22, 2025
 · 
5 min read
BioCapital
Admiral William McRaven to Keynote 2024 BIO Convention
April 30, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Pharm Country
Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Event Titled, “Long COVID: What Will it Take to Accelerate Therapeutic Progress?”
February 16, 2023
 · 
7 min read
BioCapital
Biotech Sector Thrives, Generating Nearly $3 Trillion Economic Impact - New Report Shows
October 28, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Policy
Biotechs, Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers and Pharma Unite Behind a Proposal to G20 and G7 Offering a Practical Solution for Better Access to Vaccines for Future Pandemics
October 23, 2022
 · 
6 min read
Business
BIO Announces Appointment of Interim CEO
October 10, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Business
BioKansas Partners With BIO to Provide Equity, Inclusion, and Career Programming
June 3, 2021
 · 
3 min read
Business
BIO Chair Responds to Biden Decision on Vaccines
May 6, 2021
 · 
1 min read
Policy
Biocom California Joins Legal Challenge to Department of Health and Human Services’ Most Favored Nation Interim Final Rule for Drug Pricing
December 4, 2020
 · 
3 min read
New Strategic Vision for Biotechnology Innovation Organization - Oct 27, 2020
October 27, 2020
 · 
2 min read
