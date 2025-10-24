Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO)
Following its recent about-face on the BIOSECURE Act, designed to combat China’s influence in the biopharma industry, lobbying group Biotechnology Innovation Organization in a realignment is laying off 30 employees.
Tuesday, a panel of experts took on stiff questions about pain/addiction therapeutics during a panel hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organizaion (BIO) in NYC.
A group of 25 senators, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), is requesting that HHS Sec. Xavier Becerra exercise march-in rights for Xtandi (enzalutamide), a prostate cancer therapeutic.
The Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Passage Bio and Palisade Bio saw leadership shakeups at the top, while Maze Therapeutics, Cerecin and more appointed new chief medical officers.
Biotechnology Innovation Organization, the world’s largest science and public advocacy organization, announced Monday it has tapped Rachel King to serve as interim President and CEO.
This week’s Movers & Shakers includes a number of chief business officers and business development leaders alongside those tapped for scientific roles.
Representation of women in biotech is nearing parity, but this is not reaching the executive level, where there is still stark disparity.
The annual BIO convention has returned, bringing thousands of life sciences companies worldwide to the annual networking event that could spark collaborations and deals.
The Biotechnology Innovation Organization provides a glimpse of economic development in the biosciences ecosystem at the state and regional levels.
