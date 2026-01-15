JPM Highlights | WuXi Biologics CEO Dr. Chris Chen: Scaled CRDMO Platform Delivering Sustainable High Growth

Total of 945 integrated projects in 2025, including 74 Phase III clinical projects and 25 commercial manufacturing projects

209 new integrated projects in 2025 set a new record, with approximately 50% originating from U.S. clients

Complex modalities are WuXi Biologics' core growth engine, with 2/3 of the new integrated projects comprising bispecific/ multispecific antibodies and ADCs

antibodies and ADCs Bispecific/multispecific antibodies are WuXi Biologics' most exciting, fastest‑growing and highest‑margin engine. With 196 projects in the pipeline, this modality contributes nearly 20% of the company's revenue and delivers 120%+ YoY growth

Scaling integrated CRDMO capabilities across the U.S. and Asia, while expanding the global network into the Middle East

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 14, Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, delivered a keynote at the 44th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, highlighting the company's 2025 achievements and outlining its outlook.

Dr. Chen commented, "Through the CRDMO model, we have achieved significant advancements spanning discovery, development, and manufacturing. By executing our 'Follow and Win the Molecule' strategy, world-class quality systems, deep technical capabilities and operational excellence, WuXi Biologics has become the partner of choice for biopharmaceutical innovators and MNCs. With the launch of the CRDMO+ strategy, we will further enable client success by scaling global manufacturing capacity, advancing modality innovation, and accelerating speed and execution."

Strong Project Funnel Achieving Record High

Building on leading technology, proven execution and expanding global reach, WuXi Biologics added 209 new integrated projects in 2025, increasing the total to 945 and reinforcing its position as the partner of choice for biopharma innovators worldwide. Approximately half of the new projects originated from U.S. clients, underscoring strong client trust from the market.

The company has excelled in three key areas—bispecific/multispecific antibodies, ADCs, and mAbs—leveraging its deep expertise and fully integrated end-to-end capabilities.

Bispecific/multispecific antibody and ADC projects continued to expand rapidly, with each growing by approximately 30% to reach 196 and 252 projects, respectively. Together, these complex modalities now account for nearly 50% of the total pipeline, underscoring strong demand for differentiated biologics. In parallel, the company maintains a deep and diversified base of over 400 mAbs and other protein therapeutics, including multiple multi-billion-dollar franchises in late-stage development and commercial manufacturing. With strength across research, development, manufacturing, bispecific/multispecific antibodies represent WuXi Biologics' most exciting, fastest-growing and highest‑margin modality, contributing nearly 20% of the company's revenue and achieving YoY growth exceeding 120%.

Through its "Win-the-Molecule" strategy, WuXi Biologics has been securing a quantity of projects across different stages. In 2025, the company added 23 projects, including 6 Phase III and commercial projects. Notably, half of these projects involve complex modalities, led by bispecific/multispecific antibodies and ADCs.

Research: Accelerating Deal Momentum and Platform Inflection

Research services maintained strong momentum from 2024 into 2025, with accelerating T‑cell engager (TCE) deals highlighting an inflection point for the company's CD3 platform.

The CD3 platform enables bispecific antibodies to retain potent tumor-killing activity against target cells while minimizing cytokine release, optimizing the efficacy-safety balance. It has been widely adopted within the industry, including Merck, GSK, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, and Zai Lab.

WuXi Biologics' research services business achieved another record year in 2025, securing record-breaking upfront payments and potential milestone values exceeding USD 4 billion.

Development: Pioneering Innovative Solutions

WuXi Biologics continues to expand its integrated services through new technology solutions that accelerate timelines, improve product quality and ensure scalable manufacturing.

It launched WuXia™ TrueSite, an industry-leading targeted integration (TI)-based CHO cell line platform designed to reshape biologics development by accelerating timelines, enhancing product quality, and ensuring consistent scalability for antibody and complex protein therapies. The platform has achieved an average mAb titer exceeding 8.0 g/L, with over 99% of clonal cell lines maintaining stable protein expression after passaging for 60 generations.

The company has also expanded core technology solutions for high-dose delivery into clinical and commercial applications, including High-throughput formulation development platform WuXiHighTM, Hyaluronidase Co-Formulation platform, and large-volume devices capabilities.

Manufacturing: Advancing Growth at Speed and Scale

As the "Follow and Win the Molecule" strategy continues, the total number of Phase III clinical and commercial manufacturing projects reached 99 in 2025. Manufacturing is positioned for accelerated growth, driven by an expanding commercial portfolio and revenue ramp per program over time.

Built on operational excellence, technology leadership and a proven quality system, WuXi Biologics completed 28 PPQs in 2025 and has 34 PPQs scheduled for 2026 based on current contracts, reflecting strong momentum in CMO services. It has achieved a 99%+ success rate on PPQ batches, ranking among the industry's top performers. Since 2017, it has delivered more than 350 large‑scale batches (6,000 L – 16,000 L per batch) for global partners.

WuXi Biologics has consistently demonstrated a proven track record of adherence to the industry's rigorous quality standards. As of the end of 2025, the company had successfully passed 46 regulatory inspections, including 22 inspections conducted by the FDA and EMA. The company also holds an industry-leading record with a 100% pass rate for FDA Pre-License Inspection (PLI). In addition, WuXi Biologics passed more than 1,800 GMP quality audits led by clients, including over 230 audits by EU Qualified Persons. Currently, the company operates 15 GMP-certified drug substance and drug product facilities within its global network, with 136 facility license approvals and a 100% success in GMP inspections. Its world-class quality and compliance capabilities remain the cornerstone of clients' trust.

Global Layout: Building Strategic Hubs in the U.S., Singapore and Qatar

WuXi Biologics is increasing strategic investments in the U.S. to deliver integrated biologics services. By leveraging cross‑site synergies among facilities in New Jersey and Massachusetts, the company enables the seamless transfer of materials, samples, and products across the U.S..

In Singapore, the company has commenced construction of its new modular drug product facility, while the drug substance modular facility is currently in the design phase. Meanwhile, its subsidiary WuXi XDC achieved mechanical completion of its Singapore manufacturing facility in June 2025, positioning the Singapore site as a strategic hub within the global network.

In December 2025, WuXi Biologics announced the signing of an MOU with the Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ). The long-term strategy is to establish the Qatar site as a strategic pillar within WuXi Biologics' global CRDMO network, marking the company's entry into the region while extending its global footprint and capabilities.

Global Leading Digital CRDMO: Powering World-class Speed, Quality, Operational Efficiency and Client Experience

WuXi Biologics has embedded digital innovations into every fabric of research, development, manufacturing, operations and customer engagement that truly redefined values for its partners.

The DaVinci Client Portal provides a secure, real-time interface for proposal generation, access to experimental and manufacturing data and reports, cost estimates, and shipment tracking. Lab core systems, such as BioFoundry and InSilico, accelerate discovery, development and manufacturing by enabling digital twins, in‑silico modeling and predictive decision-making. By leveraging smart manufacturing solutions, such as Electronic Batch Record (EBR), the company has driven an approximately 40% productivity gain and ensured data integrity and high product quality, while advanced planning systems have delivered about a 20% improvement in efficiency. Recently, WuXi Biologics launched the industry-leading digital twin platform PatroLabTM to enhance process performance, minimize process risks, shorten development timelines, and ensure consistent, high-quality biologics manufacturing.

A Leader in Industry Sustainability

As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), WuXi Biologics has made significant strides in sustainability, earning widespread industry recognition. The company was granted an MSCI AAA Rating; awarded an EcoVadis Platinum Medal; listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI); named to the CDP "A List" for Climate Change, Water Security, Supplier Engagement Assessment; given the highest negligible-risk rating by Sustainalytics, and recognized as a Sustainalytics industry and regional ESG top-rated company for five consecutive years; selected as a Constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series; listed in the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index; and rated as Prime by ISS ESG Corporate Rating.

Sustainable High Growth in 2026

In 2026, WuXi Biologics will build on strong momentum with accelerated growth driven by robust research, leading development and explosive manufacturing business. By putting clients first and leveraging its full end‑to‑end capabilities, WuXi Biologics is fast‑tracking biologics innovation for global clients and delivering meaningful benefits to patients around the world.

