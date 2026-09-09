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Journey Medical Corporation to Participate in September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (“Journey Medical”) (Nasdaq: DERM), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing, selling and marketing U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”)-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced that Claude Maraoui, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two September 2026 investor conferences.

Details of the events are as follows:

Lake Street Capital Markets 10th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG10) Conference
Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026
Location: New York City
Format: 1x1 Meetings

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date and Time: Monday, September 14, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET
Location: New York City
Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

A webcast of the Company’s presentation at H.C. Wainwright will be available on the News and Events page of the Investors section of Journey Medical’s website, www.journeymedicalcorp.com, for approximately 30 days after the meeting.

About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical”) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing, selling and marketing FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions through its efficient sales and marketing model. The Company currently markets nine branded FDA-approved prescription drugs that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team comprises industry experts with extensive experience in developing and commercializing some of dermatology’s most successful prescription brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). Journey Medical’s common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the company files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit www.journeymedicalcorp.com.

Company Contact:
Jaclyn Jaffe
Journey Medical Corporation
(781) 652-4500
ir@jmcderm.com

Media Relations Contact:
Tony Plohoros
6 Degrees
(908) 591-2839
tplohoros@6degreespr.com


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