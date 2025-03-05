Journey Medical Corporation Announces Publication in the Journal of the American Medical Association - Dermatology of the Phase 3 Clinical Trial Results of Emrosi™ (DFD-29) to Treat Rosacea

DFD-29 (40 mg Minocycline Hydrochloride Modified-Release Capsules, 10 mg immediate release and 30 mg extended release) achieved the co-primary and all secondary endpoints with no significant safety issues when administered once daily for 16 weeks

Published data from two Phase 3 clinical trials demonstrated statistical superiority of DFD-29 over both Oracea® (doxycycline) capsules and placebo for IGA treatment success and the reduction of total lesion count, as well as significantly superior reduction in erythema compared to placebo in both studies

U.S. FDA approved Emrosi™ (also known as DFD-29) for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults in November 2024; launch expected in early spring of 2025

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical”), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on selling and marketing U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”)-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced that full results from two Phase 3 multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, active-comparator and placebo-controlled clinical trials, Minocycline Versus Oracea® in Rosacea-1 (“MVOR-1”) and Minocycline Versus Oracea in Rosacea-2 (“MVOR-2”), evaluating Minocycline Hydrochloride Extended Release Capsules, 40 mg (“DFD-29” or “Emrosi”) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea in adults were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association - Dermatology (“JAMA Dermatology”). The results demonstrated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of oral DFD-29 in rosacea. Read the full publication here: JAMA.

The FDA approved Emrosi™ for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults in November 2024.

Claude Maraoui, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Journey Medical, stated, “Emrosi’s FDA approval last November, supported by these robust and clinically meaningful outcomes, positions it as a potential new treatment paradigm for millions of patients with rosacea. We are thrilled that the positive results of our two Phase 3 clinical trials were published in JAMA Dermatology. This milestone underscores the significance of these findings and reinforces Emrosi’s potential to meaningfully benefit patients when we launch, which we expect will be in early spring.”

Subjects in the MVOR-1 and MVOR-2 Phase 3 clinical trials were randomized in a 3:3:2 ratio to treatment with DFD-29, Oracea or placebo once daily for 16 weeks. The primary objective of both studies was to evaluate the safety and efficacy of DFD-29 compared to placebo for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. The secondary objective was to evaluate the safety and efficacy of DFD-29 compared to Oracea. Both clinical trials achieved the co-primary and all secondary endpoints, which compared the efficacy of DFD-29 to Oracea and placebo for the treatment of rosacea. The proportion of subjects achieving Investigator’s Global Assessment (“IGA”) treatment success in the DFD-29 group was statistically superior to those in Oracea and placebo groups, as well as the reduction in the total inflammatory lesion count from baseline to Week 16. On a secondary endpoint related to erythema (redness) assessment, DFD-29 showed significantly superior reduction in Clinician’s Erythema Assessment (“CEA”) compared to placebo in both clinical trials. There were no major safety issues or serious adverse events related to study products in both MVOR-1 and MVOR-2 trials. The number of treatment emergent adverse events (“TEAEs”) and their severity were similar between the treatment groups. The number of TEAEs related to study products were also similar between the groups.

MVOR-1 Results

In the DFD-29 group, 65.0% of subjects demonstrated IGA success, while 46.1% showed IGA success in the Oracea group and 31.2% of subjects showed IGA success in the placebo group. The difference between the DFD-29 and Oracea groups was statistically significant with a p-value of 0.01, and the difference between the DFD-29 and the placebo groups was statistically significant with a p-value of <0.001. The DFD-29 group showed a mean reduction of 21.3 lesions, while the Oracea group showed a mean reduction of 15.8 lesions, and the placebo group showed a mean reduction of 12.1 lesions from baseline to week 16. The difference between the DFD-29 and Oracea groups and the difference between the DFD-29 and placebo groups were statistically significant, each with a p-value of <0.001. Additionally, at Week 16, a significantly greater percentage of participants on DFD-29 experienced at least a 2-grade reduction from baseline in CEA score versus placebo (31.7% vs 13.8%; p-value of 0.006).

MVOR-2 Results

In the DFD-29 group, 60.1% of subjects demonstrated IGA success, while 31.4% showed IGA success in the Oracea group and 26.8% of subjects showed IGA success in the placebo group. The difference between the DFD-29 and Oracea groups was statistically significant with a p-value of <0.001, and the difference between the DFD-29 and the placebo groups was statistically significant with a p-value of <0.001. The DFD-29 group showed a mean reduction of 18.0 lesions, while the Oracea group showed a mean reduction of 14.9 lesions, and the placebo group showed a mean reduction of 11.1 lesions from baseline to week 16. The difference between the DFD-29 and Oracea groups and the difference between the DFD-29 and placebo groups were statistically significant, each with a p-value of <0.001. Additionally, at Week 16, a significantly greater percentage of participants on DFD-29 experienced at least a 2-grade reduction from baseline in CEA score versus placebo (24.5% vs 12.0%; p-value of 0.02).

Summary of Co-Primary Endpoint Results from MVOR-1 and MVOR-2

MVOR-1 MVOR-2 IGA Success at Week 16 Inflammatory Lesion Change at Week 16 IGA Success at Week 16 Inflammatory Lesion Change at Week 16 DFD-29 (40 mg) 65.0% -21.3 60.1% -18.0 Oracea (40 mg) 46.1% -15.8 31.4% -14.9 Placebo 31.2% -12.1 26.8% -11.1 P-value: DFD-29 versus Oracea P=0.01 P<0.001 P<0.001 P<0.001 P-value: DFD-29 versus Placebo P<0.001 P<0.001 P<0.001 P<0.001



Important Safety Information

Indication: EMROSI™ is indicated for the treatment of inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules) of rosacea in adults. Adverse Events: The most common adverse reaction reported by ≥1% of subjects treated with EMROSI and more frequently than in subjects receiving placebo was dyspepsia. Contraindications: EMROSI should not be taken by patients who have a history of hypersensitivity to any of the tetracyclines. Warnings/Precautions: Cases of anaphylaxis, serious skin reactions (e.g., Stevens-Johnson syndrome), erythema multiforme, and drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) syndrome have been reported postmarketing with minocycline use in patients with acne. If DRESS syndrome is recognized, discontinue EMROSI immediately. Use during the second and third trimesters of pregnancy, infancy and childhood up to the age of 8 years may cause permanent discoloration of the teeth and reversible inhibition of bone growth. Discontinue EMROSI use if Antibiotic-Associated Colitis occurs. Discontinue EMROSI if liver injury is suspected. Patients experiencing light-headedness, dizziness or vertigo should be cautioned about driving vehicles or operating heavy machinery. Clinical manifestations include headache, blurred vision, diplopia, and vision loss. Discontinue EMROSI immediately if symptoms occur. Symptoms may be manifested by fever, rash, arthralgia, and malaise. Discontinue EMROSI immediately if symptoms occur. Patients should minimize or avoid exposure to natural or artificial sunlight while using EMROSI. Tetracycline-class antibiotics are known to cause hyperpigmentation. EMROSI may induce hyperpigmentation in many organs, including nails, bone, skin, eyes, thyroid, visceral tissue, oral cavity, sclerae and heart valves. Because of the potential for drug-resistant bacteria to develop during the use of EMROSI, use EMROSI only as indicated. If superinfection occurs, discontinue EMROSI and institute appropriate therapy. Perform periodic laboratory evaluations of organ systems, including hematopoietic, renal and hepatic studies. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

For full prescribing information, please visit www.emrosi.com.

About Rosacea

Rosacea is a chronic, relapsing, inflammatory skin condition that most commonly presents with symptoms such as deep facial redness, acne-like inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules) and spider veins (telangiectasia). According to The National Rosacea Society, it is estimated that rosacea affects over 16 million Americans and as many as 415 million people worldwide. Rosacea is most frequently seen in adults between 30 and 50 years of age. Surveys conducted by The National Rosacea Society report that more than 90 percent of rosacea patients said their condition had lowered their self-confidence and self-esteem, and 41 percent stated that it had caused them to avoid public contact or cancel social engagements. Among rosacea patients with severe symptoms, 88 percent said the disorder had adversely affected their professional interactions, and 51 percent said they had missed work because of their condition.

About Journey Medical Corporation

Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical”) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on the selling and marketing of FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions through its efficient sales and marketing model. The Company currently markets seven branded and two generic products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team comprises industry experts with extensive experience in developing and commercializing some of dermatology’s most successful prescription brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). Journey Medical’s common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and it files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit www.journeymedicalcorp.com .

