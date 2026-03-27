Johnson & Johnson’s DARZALEX® (daratumumab) becomes the first oncology injectable approved for administration by patients or caregivers

Landmark decision by CHMP grants approval for self or caregiver administration for patients living with multiple myeloma1

Milestone is a testament to ten years of daratumumab experience and innovation, continuing to transform multiple myeloma care

BEERSE, BELGIUM, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson & Johnson today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted approval for a Type II variation to the labelling for DARZALEX® (daratumumab) subcutaneous (SC) formulation. The label update enables patients living with multiple myeloma or their caregivers to administer daratumumab from the fifth dose, if determined to be appropriate by their healthcare professional and following proper training.1 This landmark decision makes daratumumab the first oncology injectable approved for self-administration in Europe.1

Offering greater flexibility in care

With this label update, patients and their healthcare professionals can work together to decide the most suitable choice of administration.1 It applies to all ten therapeutic indications of daratumumab SC for multiple myeloma, smouldering multiple myeloma and light chain (AL) amyloidosis.

“For many patients living with multiple myeloma, treatment can involve frequent hospital visits and the challenge of fitting care around everyday life,” said Thomas Lund, M.D., Ph.D., Head of Hematological Section, Department of Medicine, Vejle Hospital, Department of Regional Health Research, University of Southern Denmark.* “The possibility for self-administration of daratumumab subcutaneous represents meaningful progress for those who would prefer the opportunity for greater flexibility in how or where they receive their care. For the medical community, it reduces pressure on healthcare systems and provides healthcare professionals with more choice in how they tailor treatment to individual needs and preferences, while maintaining the well-established safety profile and efficacy of daratumumab.”

Building on a decade of innovation with daratumumab

“Daratumumab has played a transformative role in the treatment of multiple myeloma and has become a foundational therapy across the disease continuum since its first approval nearly a decade ago,” said Ester in ‘t Groen, EMEA Therapeutic Area Head Haematology, Johnson & Johnson. “Today we are proud to continue innovating with daratumumab, and this label update marks the first European approval of an anti-cancer injectable for self-administration.”

“For more than 20 years, Johnson & Johnson has been dedicated to advancing care for people living with multiple myeloma. Despite advances in treatment, patients continue to face significant challenges, and we remain focused on supporting the community through ongoing research, innovation and collaboration with healthcare professionals,” said Yusri Elsayed, M.D., M.H.Sc., Ph.D., Global Therapeutic Area Head, Oncology, Johnson & Johnson. “Inspired by early real-world experiences, today’s milestone reflects our dedication to not only push the boundaries of science, but also to help ensure patients have access to treatment options that meet their evolving needs.”

About Daratumumab and Daratumumab SC

Johnson & Johnson is committed to exploring the potential of daratumumab for patients with multiple myeloma across the spectrum of the disease.

In August 2012, Janssen Biotech, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company, and Genmab A/S entered a worldwide agreement, which granted Johnson & Johnson an exclusive licence to develop, manufacture and commercialise daratumumab. Since launch, daratumumab has become a foundational therapy in the treatment of multiple myeloma, having been used in the treatment of more than 748,000 patients worldwide.2 Daratumumab is the only CD38-directed antibody approved to be given subcutaneously to treat patients with multiple myeloma.3 Daratumumab SC is co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), Halozyme's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology.3

CD38 is a surface protein that is present in high numbers on multiple myeloma cells, regardless of the stage of disease.3 Daratumumab binds to CD38 and inhibits tumour cell growth causing myeloma cell death.3 Daratumumab may also have an effect on normal cells.3 Data across ten Phase 3 clinical trials, in both the frontline and relapsed settings across all newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients, have shown that daratumumab-based regimens resulted in significant improvement in progression-free survival and/or overall survival.4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13

For further information on daratumumab, please see the Summary of Product Characteristics at:

https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/darzalex-epar-product-information_en.pdf

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is currently an incurable blood cancer that affects a type of white blood cell called plasma cells, which are found in the bone marrow.14,15 In multiple myeloma, these malignant plasma cells continue to proliferate, accumulating in the body and crowding out normal blood cells, as well as often causing bone destruction and other serious complications.14,15 In the European Union, it is estimated that more than 35,000 people were diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2022, and more than 22,700 patients died.16 Patients living with multiple myeloma experience relapses which become more frequent with each line of therapy while remissions become progressively shorter.17,18,19 Whilst some patients with multiple myeloma initially have no symptoms, others can have common signs and symptoms of the disease, which can include bone fracture or pain, low red blood cell counts, fatigue, high calcium levels, infections, or kidney damage.20

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity.

Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/innovativemedicine/emea/. Follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/jnj-innovative-medicine-emea.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding product development and the potential benefits and treatment impact of daratumumab. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialise, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; changes in behaviour and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in Johnson & Johnson’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at http://www.sec.gov/, http://www.jnj.com/ or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

*Thomas Lund, M.D., Ph.D., Head of Hematological Section, Department of Medicine, Vejle Hospital, Department of Regional Health Research, University of Southern Denmark, has provided consulting, advisory and speaking services to Johnson & Johnson; he has not been paid for any media work.

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1 J&J Data on File (RF-500270). DARZALEX® is the first oncology injectable approved for self-administration by patients or caregivers as of March 2026.

2 J&J Data on File (RF-501439). Number of Patients Treated with DARZALEX® Worldwide as of December 2025.

3 Janssen EMEA. European Commission Grants Marketing Authorisation for DARZALEX® (Daratumumab) Subcutaneous Formulation for All Currently Approved Daratumumab Intravenous Formulation Indications. Available at: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200604005487/en/European-Commission-GrantsMarketingAuthorisation-for-DARZALEX%C2%AE%E2%96%BC-daratumumab-SubcutaneousFormulation-for-all-CurrentlyApproved-Daratumumab-Intravenous-Formulation-Indications. Last accessed: March 2026.

4 Moreau P, et al. Bortezomib, Thalidomide, and Dexamethasone With or Without Daratumumab Before and After Autologous Stem-Cell Transplantation for Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma (CASSIOPEIA): A Randomised, Open-label, Phase 3 Study. Lancet. 2019;394(10192):29-38.

5 Facon T, et al. MAIA Trial Investigators. Daratumumab Plus Lenalidomide and Dexamethasone for Untreated Myeloma. New England Journal of Medicine. 2019;380(22):2104-2115.

6 Mateos MV, et al. Overall Survival with Daratumumab, Bortezomib, Melphalan, and Prednisone in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma (ALCYONE): A Randomised, Open-label, Phase 3 Trial. The Lancet. 2020;395(10218):132-141.

7 Dimopoulos MA, et al. APOLLO Trial Investigators. Daratumumab Plus Pomalidomide and Dexamethasone Versus Pomalidomide and Dexamethasone Alone in Previously Treated Multiple Myeloma (APOLLO): An Open-label, Randomised, Phase 3 Trial. Lancet Oncol. 2021;22(6):801-812.

8 Palladini G, et al. Daratumumab Plus CyBorD for Patients with Newly Diagnosed AL Amyloidosis: Safety Run-in Results of ANDROMEDA. Blood. 2020;2;136(1):71-80.

9 Chari A, et al. Daratumumab Plus Pomalidomide and Dexamethasone in Relapsed and/or Refractory Multiple Myeloma. Blood. 2017;130(8):974-981.

10 Bahlis NJ, et al. Daratumumab Plus Lenalidomide and Dexamethasone in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma: Extended Follow-up of POLLUX, A Randomized, Open-label, Phase 3 study. Leukemia. 2020;34(7):1875-1884.

11 Mateos MV, et al. Daratumumab, Bortezomib, and Dexamethasone Versus Bortezomib and Dexamethasone in Patients with Previously Treated Multiple Myeloma: Three-Year Follow-up of CASTOR. Clin Lymphoma Myeloma Leuk. 2020;20(8):509-518.

12 Usmani S Z, et al. Daratumumab + Bortezomib/Lenalidomide/Dexamethasone in Patients with Transplant-Ineligible or Transplant-Deferred Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma: Results of the Phase 3 CEPHEUS Study. Oral Presentation. 21st International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting. September 25 – 28, 2024.

13 Sonneveld P, et al. Daratumumab, Bortezomib, Lenalidomide, and Dexamethasone for Multiple Myeloma. New England Journal of Medicine. 2024; 390(4):301-313.

14 Abdi J, et al. Drug Resistance in Multiple Myeloma: Latest Findings on Molecular Mechanisms. Oncotarget. 2013;4(12):2186-2207.

15 American Society of Clinical Oncology. Multiple Myeloma: Introduction. Available at: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/multiple-myeloma/if-you-have-multiple-myeloma. Last accessed: March 2026.

16 ECIS - European Cancer Information System. Estimates of Cancer Incidence and Mortality in 2022, by Country. Multiple Myeloma. Available at: https://ecis.jrc.ec.europa.eu/explorer.php?$0-0$1-All$2-All$4-1,2$3-51$6-0,85$5-2022,2022$7-7$CEstByCountry$X0_8-3$X0_19-AE27$X0_20-No$CEstBySexByCountry$X1_8-3$X1_19-AE27$X1_-1-1$CEstByIndiByCountry$X2_8-3$X2_19-AE27$X2_20-No$CEstRelative$X3_8-3$X3_9-AE27$X3_19-AE27$CEstByCountryTable$X4_19-AE27. Last accessed: March 2026.

17 Bhatt P, et al. Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma: A Review of Available Therapies and Clinical Scenarios Encountered in Myeloma Relapse. Curr Oncol. 2023;30(2):2322-2347.

18 Hernández-Rivas JÁ, et al. The Changing Landscape of Relapsed and/or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (MM): Fundamentals and Controversies. Biomark Res. 2022;10(1):1-23.

19 Gavriatopoulou M, et al. Metabolic Disorders in Multiple Myeloma. Int J Mol Sci. 2021;22(21):11430.

20 American Cancer Society. Multiple Myeloma: Early Detection, Diagnosis and Staging. Available at: https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/CRC/PDF/Public/8740.00.pdf. Last accessed: March 2026.

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CONTACT: Media contact: Jenni Mildon jmildon@its.jnj.com +44 7920 418 552 Investor contact: Jess Margevich investor-relations@its.jnj.com