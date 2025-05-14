SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

May 14, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 11th, 2025. Management will participate in a Fireside Chat at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time.



This live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

The audio webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the webcast.


Contacts

Media contact: media-relations@its.jnj.com

Investor contact: investor-relations@its.jnj.com

New Jersey Events
Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Layoffs
BMS Axes 516 More Employees in New Jersey
May 5, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Merck, GSK, Roche and More Present Key Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Illustration of employee replacement concept with one employee leaving and another trying to get a job
Layoffs
Q1 Biopharma Layoffs Hit California, Massachusetts Hard
April 17, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of Q1 2025: Updated
April 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel