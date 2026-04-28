SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Bernstein’s 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

April 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will present at the Bernstein’s 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 27th, 2026. Management will participate in a Fireside Chat at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through Johnson & Johnson’s Investor Relations website at www.investor.jnj.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

The audio webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the webcast.


Contacts

Media contact:
media-relations@its.jnj.com

Investor contact:
investor-relations@its.jnj.com

New Jersey Events
Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sunset illuminating the tall skyscrapers of San Diego in California from Centennial Park in Coronado
Cancer
Merck’s PD-1/VEGF data star in stacked lineup of AACR ‘26 data reveals
April 17, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Control, Fluctuation, Uncertainty, Businessman balancing with an umbrella
Rare diseases
Rare Disease Leaders Call for Regulatory Clarity as FDA Balances Urgency With Rigor
April 2, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Orlando, Florida
Immunology and inflammation
AAD 2026: Sanofi, Incyte, Roivant and Alumis Make Headway Into Skin Diseases
March 31, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Photo of scientists working in lab
Job Trends
11 Companies Hiring Clinical Professionals Now
March 19, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel