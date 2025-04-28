Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Bernstein’s 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will present at the Bernstein’s 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 28th, 2025. Management will participate in a Fireside Chat at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through Johnson & Johnson’s Investor Relations website at www.investor.jnj.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

The audio webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the webcast.

