SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Bernstein’s 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

April 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will present at the Bernstein’s 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 28th, 2025. Management will participate in a Fireside Chat at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through Johnson & Johnson’s Investor Relations website at www.investor.jnj.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

The audio webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the webcast.


Contacts

Media contact:
media-relations@its.jnj.com

Investor contact:
investor-relations@its.jnj.com

New Jersey Events
Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of employee replacement concept with one employee leaving and another trying to get a job
Layoffs
Q1 Biopharma Layoffs Hit California, Massachusetts Hard
April 17, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of Q1 2025
April 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of Jersey City skyline viewed from a boat sailing the Upper Bay
Business
New Jersey’s Life Sciences Scene Continues Expanding Beyond Big Pharma
April 10, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Organon Lets Go of 93 Employees in New Jersey in Continuing Workforce Cuts
April 1, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel