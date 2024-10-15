SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Johnson & Johnson Announces Quarterly Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2024

October 15, 2024 | 
1 min read

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $1.24 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on December 10, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 26, 2024. The ex-dividend date is November 26, 2024.


About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/.

Contacts

Media contact:
media-relations@its.jnj.com

Investor contact:
investor-relations@its.jnj.com

New Jersey Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
United States and China flag together realtions textile cloth fabric texture
BIOSECURE Act
WuXi Biologics Faces Uncertain Future in the U.S. After BIOSECURE Blow
October 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Pictured: J&J's office in Madrid, Spain
Infectious disease
J&J Discontinues Phase II Dengue Study as it Retreats from Infectious Disease
October 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Update: AbbVie headquarters building in California
Earnings
AbbVie Trims Full-Year Earnings Guidance Due to R&D Milestone Costs
October 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
Bayer, J&J and Pfizer to Lay Off Nearly 500 Combined Employees
October 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel