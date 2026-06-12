Jette Nygaard-Andersen Joins LivaNova Board as a New Director

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LIVN #OSA--LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, announced the election of Jette Nygaard-Andersen to the Company’s Board of Directors after its Annual General Meeting of shareholders on June 10.

“We’re pleased to welcome Jette to LivaNova’s Board,” said William Kozy, Chair. “She brings deep medtech governance expertise, proven CEO leadership, and a strong track record of transformation, strategic M&A, and digital innovation across complex global businesses. Her international and public company board experience will be a valuable addition to LivaNova.”

Nygaard-Andersen is a tenured executive and board chair with more than 25 years of leadership experience in highly regulated international businesses. She is currently Chair of the Board for Coloplast A/S, a global medical device company based in Denmark. She has served as a Non-Executive Director of Coloplast since 2015, including as Chair of its Remuneration and Nomination Committee and as a member of its Audit Committee.

Nygaard-Andersen has held senior leadership roles within multiple global organizations, with a background spanning governance, strategy, and operational execution across a range of industries and geographies. As Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Entain plc, a global sports betting and gaming company, she led a comprehensive business transformation and delivered significant growth. Prior to Entain, Nygaard-Andersen spent 16 years at Modern Times Group AB, a Nasdaq Nordic-listed European media, entertainment, and gaming group, where she progressed through a series of senior executive positions including as Chief Operating Officer and, later, as CEO of multiple business units. She holds a Master of Science degree in Business Administration, with a concentration in Finance, from the University of Copenhagen.

“LivaNova has a strong foundation and a clear strategic path forward,” Nygaard-Andersen said. “I look forward to working with the Board and management team to support the Company’s continued growth and impact as it advances innovative medical technologies that improve the lives of patients worldwide.”

Concurrent with Nygaard-Andersen’s appointment, Dr. Sharon O’Kane stepped down from the Board after deciding not to seek re-election. O’Kane, who was appointed to her position in 2015 following the formation of LivaNova, recently celebrated her 10th anniversary as a Board member.

“We are deeply grateful to Sharon for her many important contributions to the Company during more than a decade of distinguished and dedicated service,” Kozy said. “Sharon has made a lasting impact on LivaNova during her tenure. Her leadership, insight, and commitment, particularly in her role as Chair of our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee since 2017 and time as Lead Independent Director between 2023-2024, have played an important role in guiding the Company through many key milestones.”

Brooke Story, who was appointed to the Board in 2022, will succeed O’Kane as Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, where she will serve alongside Nygaard-Andersen, Chris Barry, and Stacy Enxing Seng. Enxing Seng will conclude her tenure as Chair of the Compensation and Human Capital Management (CHCM) Committee, and Peter Wilver will assume that position, where he will be joined by Enxing Seng, Susan Podlogar, and Francesco Bianchi. Todd Schermerhorn will remain Chair of the Audit and Compliance Committee, with Barry, Wilver, and Don Zurbay as members. Kozy will continue to serve as Chair of the Board.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a vision to change the trajectory of lives for a new day. Through ingenious medical solutions in select neurological and cardiac conditions, LivaNova strives to ignite patient turnarounds. Headquartered in London, with approximately 3,300 employees and a presence in more than 100 countries, LivaNova serves patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the Company’s goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, underlying assumptions, and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Board of Directors. Actual events may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

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