JenaValve Appoints John Molyneux to Vice President of Operations

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JenaValve Technology, Inc., developer and manufacturer of the Trilogy™ Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) System, today announced the appointment of John Molyneux to Vice President of Operations, overseeing global manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain operations.

John brings a deep background in global manufacturing, operations, engineering, quality and process improvements, and supply chain management in the medical device space to JenaValve. The appointment to Vice President of Operations will allow for the synergistic oversight of manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain operations as the company advances its operational capabilities in preparation for potential future regulatory milestones.

Before joining JenaValve, John served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Genesis MedTech in Shanghai, China, where he led the design and validation of a new greenfield manufacturing facility supporting neurovascular, coronary, and peripheral interventional products. He also led multiple technology transfers and manufacturing localization initiatives for joint venture and licensed products with major U.S. multinational partners, including Class III drug–device combination products. Prior to Genesis MedTech, John held multiple operations leadership roles globally, including positions at Trireme Medical / QT Vascular, Integra LifeSciences, Sequenom, Inc., and i-STAT Corporation.

“I am thrilled to have such an experienced leader join JenaValve to oversee the continued buildout of our operational functions,” said John Kilcoyne, CEO of JenaValve. “John brings the exact experience and skill set needed to ensure a seamless buildout of our operational organization, ensuring we can meet demand for Trilogy globally.”

“I am proud to be part of JenaValve at an important time for the company,” said John Molyneux, Vice President of Operations at JenaValve. “My experience aligns well with building and scaling the operational foundation required to support both clinical and commercial execution. As the organization advances toward broader global expansion, I look forward to strengthening the teams, processes, and infrastructure needed to support sustainable growth and consistent delivery of Trilogy for those suffering from aortic valve disease.”

About JenaValve

JenaValve Technology, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of innovative THV solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from heart valve disease. The Company's Trilogy THV System is a TAVR system designed to treat patients with symptomatic, severe AR, and symptomatic, severe aortic stenosis who are at high surgical risk. The Trilogy THV System received CE Mark approval, providing European physicians with the first TAVR device with true dual-disease treatment capabilities. In the US, the Trilogy THV System is limited to investigation use only.

JenaValve is headquartered in Irvine, California, with additional locations in Leeds, United Kingdom, and Munich, Germany.

JenaValve is backed by Bain Capital Life Sciences, Andera Partners, Valiance Life Sciences, Rosetta Capital, Cormorant Asset Management, Legend Capital, NeoMed Management, RMM, VI Partners, Pictet Alternative Advisors SA, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Innovatus Capital Partners, and Peijia Medical Limited.

US: CAUTION – Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

Additional information is available at www.jenavalve.com.

JenaValve Contact:

Daniel Sun

dsun@jenavalve.com