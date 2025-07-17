Jaya Biosciences Receives Patent Notices of Allowance in Japan, China, and Singapore for Novel Methods of Treating Neurological Diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Further Strengthening its Global Intellectual Property Portfolio

- Patent allowances in Japan, China and Singapore support Jaya Biosciences’ commitment to addressing unmet needs in neurodegeneration in global markets -

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jaya Biosciences, Inc. (“JayaBio” or “the Company”), a privately held early-stage life-sciences company developing CNS-directed gene therapies for unmet needs in the neurodegenerative diseases, reported official patent notices of allowance in Singapore, Japan and China on July 6th, July 10th and July 12th, respectively, for the patent application entitled: METHODS OF DETECTING, PREVENTING, REVERSING, AND TREATING NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES. “We are very pleased to have our first patents allowed in China, Japan, and Singapore, which represent major markets and a large unmet need,” said Pawel Krysiak, JayaBio’s President & CEO. “This supports our strong commitment to addressing unmet needs in Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases globally and paves the way for potential collaborations with strategic partners in Asian markets.”

JayaBio has licensed its technology from Washington University, St. Louis, MO. Investigators at Washington University School of Medicine have discovered that heterozygous loss-of-function (LoF) mutations in lysosomal enzyme genes represent risk factors for adult-onset neurological disease, including Alzheimer’s Disease (AD). Human genetic analyses show that deleterious coding variants in several lysosomal enzyme genes are significantly enriched in the AD population compared to matched controls. Preliminary analysis of pedigrees from families of known carriers for these mutations suggests that there is a several-fold increase in adult-onset neurologic disease compared to the general population. Animal studies support the human data and show that haploinsufficiency of lysosomal enzymes directly affects amyloid beta (Ab) metabolism, greatly exacerbates plaque formation, and significantly reduces the life span of the 5xFAD mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease. A single dose of JB111, a CNS-directed, AAV-mediated gene therapy, ameliorates the pathological and clinical phenotype of the 5xFAD mouse harboring a heterozygous LoF mutation in the PPT1 gene. “Historically, carriers of lysosomal enzyme gene defects have been considered normal throughout life, but these data represent an extension of Mendel’s basic laws of autosomal recessive diseases and an important paradigm shift for carriers of lysosomal enzyme defects and adult-onset neurological disease, including Alzheimer’s,” said Prof. Mark Sands, JayaBio’s Science Advisory Board Chair.

Japan has one of the highest rates of Alzheimer’s disease worldwide, with 23% of women and 11% of men aged 60 or older, or over 6 million people, living with AD. China has more than 16 million people suffering from dementia, predominantly Alzheimer’s, which represents the world’s largest population and accounts for nearly 30% of the total global dementia cases. In Singapore, dementia affects about 1 in 11 adults over 60 years of age, and the number of people with dementia, of which Alzheimer’s disease constitutes the majority, is expected to more than double by 2030. “While the exact numbers are not yet known, we believe that JayaBio’s precision medicine approach targeting upstream effector pathways rather than downstream markers can address a significant portion of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias in these markets as well as worldwide,” said Dr. Neal Goodwin, Chief Scientific Officer of JayaBio. “We are excited about guiding JB111 through IND-enabling toxicology and clinical development to provide a viable solution to Alzheimer’s patients with heterozygous mutations in lysosomal enzyme genes.”

About Autophagy-Lysosomal Pathway in Neurodegeneration

Lysosomes are subcellular organelles responsible for the normal degradation and turnover of cellular components and aggregation-prone proteins. Deficits in the autophagy-lysosomal pathway (ALP) result in protein aggregation, the generation of toxic protein species, and accumulation of dysfunctional organelles, which are hallmarks of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.1 Lysosomal degradation plays a critical role, as the degradation of autophagosomal cargo cannot proceed without successful fusion to an available and functional lysosome.2 Lysosomal function declines with age and likely contributes both to the aging process itself as well as the development of age-related diseases such as neurodegenerative diseases and cancer.2,3 Emerging evidence suggest that defects in certain lysosomal enzyme genes are associated with various neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s Disease4, Frontotemporal Dementia5, and Alzheimer’s Disease.6

About JB111

JB111, Jaya Biosciences’ lead therapy, is an experimental CNS-directed AAV9-mediated PPT1 gene therapy currently being developed for Alzheimer’s disease associated with PPT1 haploinsufficiency (carrier status for loss-of-function mutations in palmitoyl protein thioesterase-1 gene or PPT1 heterozygosity). JB111 showed very promising results in the animal model of PPT1-associated Alzheimer’s disease (5XFAD mouse harboring PPT1 heterozygous allele). A single intracerebroventricular (ICV) injection of JB111 resulted in a significantly increased life span, reduced plaque load, and improved cognitive performance.

About Jaya Biosciences, Inc.

Jaya Biosciences is a privately held pre-clinical stage life sciences company developing CNS-directed gene therapies for genetically defined neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson’s, and frontotemporal dementia. JayaBio’s platform is based on the groundbreaking discovery that carriers of loss-of-function mutations in genes for lysosomal enzymes have an increased risk of neurodegeneration, including early onset of symptoms. JayaBio’s team, proven in drug development and commercialization of lysosomal targets and gene therapies, is dedicated to addressing unmet needs in neurodegeneration and adding value to patient and medical communities worldwide. JayaBio’s mission is to fulfill a promise of victory over neurodegeneration by identifying and targeting the relevant pathways involved in the etiology of these debilitating diseases. For more information, please visit www.jayabio.com

