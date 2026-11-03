Janux Therapeutics to Host Virtual Event Presenting Initial Phase 1 Clinical Data for JANX011 in Healthy Volunteers

Virtual event to be held on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JANX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation immunotherapies, today announced that it will host a virtual event on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

David Campbell, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present initial clinical data from the Phase 1 single-ascending-dose study of JANX011 in healthy volunteers. The presentation will review safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic findings and discuss the implications of the study for the continued clinical development of JANX011 in autoimmune disease and for the broader ARM platform.

JANX011 is an investigational CD19-targeted bispecific T-cell engager developed using Janux’s proprietary Adaptive Immune Response Modulator, or ARM, platform. JANX011 is designed to selectively engage a defined subset of T cells through the conserved TRBV6 domain rather than CD3.

A live question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. To register for the event, please visit Janux Investor Relations. A webcast replay will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Janux’s investor relations website for at least 30 days following the event.

About JANX011

JANX011 is an investigational CD19-targeted bispecific T-cell engager and the first clinical-stage candidate from Janux’s proprietary Adaptive Immune Response Modulator (ARM) platform. JANX011 is designed to selectively engage T cells through the conserved TRBV6 domain rather than CD3.

JANX011 is being evaluated in a Phase 1, open-label, single-ascending-dose study in healthy volunteers. The study is evaluating safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, with exploratory endpoints assessing systemic cytokines and circulating B-cell phenotypes.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a broad pipeline of novel immunotherapies by applying its proprietary technology to its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr), Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr), and Adaptive Immune Response Modulator (ARM) platforms.

Janux’s lead clinical candidate, JANX007, is a PSMA-targeted TRACTr being investigated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The Company is also advancing additional PSMA-targeted programs, including JANX014, a double-masked PSMA TRACTr being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial, and JANX013, a CD28 co-stimulatory TRACIr designed for combination with JANX007.

Beyond its prostate cancer programs, Janux’s pipeline includes JANX011, a CD19-targeted ARM being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy adult volunteers for potential treatment of autoimmune diseases. Janux continues to generate additional TRACTr, TRACIr, and ARM programs for potential future development.

For more information, please visit www.januxrx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, Janux’s ability to bring new treatments to patients in need, initial JANX011 findings, further development in autoimmune diseases and potential platform applications. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that interim results of a clinical trial are not necessarily indicative of final results and one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as subject enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data and as more subject data becomes available, the risk that compounds that appear promising in early research do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in later preclinical studies or clinical trials, the risk that Janux may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, uncertainties associated with performing clinical trials, regulatory filings and applications, risks associated with reliance on third parties to successfully conduct clinical trials, the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements, and other risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. You are urged to consider statements that include the words “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “promise,” “potential,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “continues,” “designed,” “goal,” or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties Janux faces, please refer to Janux’s periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and Janux assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investors:

Chad Rubin

Endurance Advisors

crubin@enduranceadvisors.com

646.319.3261



Media:

Jessica Yingling, Ph.D.

Little Dog Communications Inc.

jessica@litldog.com

858.344.8091