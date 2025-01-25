Janux Therapeutics Promotes Zachariah McIver, D.O., Ph.D. to Chief Medical Officer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$JANX--Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JANX) (Janux), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a broad pipeline of novel immunotherapies by applying its proprietary technology to its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms, today announced the promotion of Dr. Zachariah McIver to Chief Medical Officer.





“The appointment of Zach to CMO is an important milestone for Janux. Zach’s expertise in T cell engagers has brought significant value to our organization and he has been essential in our efforts to optimize the clinical development of our PSMA-TRACTr and clinical pipeline,” said David Campbell, Ph.D., President and CEO of Janux. “We are excited for Zach’s continued contributions which we believe will have a tremendous impact on the patients we treat.”

An accomplished physician-scientist with over 20 years of experience in clinical research, Dr. McIver joined Janux after serving as Amgen’s Executive Medical Director for over 4 years, leading cross-functional teams in the design, implementation, and execution of clinical and correlative study strategies. During his time at Amgen, Dr. McIver led the efforts in maximizing the value of bispecific T-cell engager (BiTE) assets across multiple hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

Dr. McIver earned a B.S. in Physics and General Sciences from the University of Oregon, a Medical Doctorate (D.O.) from Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine and a Ph.D. in Molecular Medicine and Translational Sciences at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine residency at the Cleveland Clinic, and his clinical fellowship in hematology and oncology at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Janux’s TRACTr and TRACIr Pipeline

Janux’s first clinical candidate, JANX007, is a TRACTr that targets prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and is being investigated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adult patients with mCRPC. Janux’s second clinical candidate, JANX008, is a TRACTr that targets epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and is being studied in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers including colorectal carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer. We are also generating a number of additional TRACTr and TRACIr programs for potential future development, some of which are at development candidate stage or later. We are currently assessing priorities in our preclinical pipeline.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing tumor-activated immunotherapies for cancer. Janux’s proprietary technology enabled the development of two distinct bispecific platforms: TRACTr and TRACIr. The goal of both platforms is to provide cancer patients with safe and effective therapeutics that direct and guide their immune system to eradicate tumors while minimizing safety concerns. Janux is currently developing a broad pipeline of TRACTr and TRACIr therapeutics directed at several targets to treat solid tumors. Janux has two TRACTr therapeutic candidates in clinical trials, the first targeting PSMA is in development for prostate cancer, and the second targeting EGFR is being developed for colorectal carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer. For more information, please visit www.januxrx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

