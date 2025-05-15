Janux Therapeutics Appoints Janeen Doyle as Chief Corporate and Business Development Officer

Ms. Doyle brings more than two decades of corporate strategy and business development experience across biotech, pharma, and venture ecosystems

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$JANX--Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JANX) (Janux), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a broad pipeline of novel immunotherapies by applying its proprietary technology to its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms, today announced the appointment of Janeen Doyle, MBA, as Chief Corporate and Business Development Officer.

“Janeen’s unique blend of corporate development, strategic execution, and clinical insight makes her an ideal leader to help drive the next phase of growth at Janux,” said David Campbell, Ph.D., President and CEO of Janux. “Her proven track record of building value through transformational partnerships and her ability to integrate business and science will be instrumental as we continue advancing our pipeline of tumor-activated therapeutics.”

“I’m thrilled to join Janux at such an exciting time as the company expands its clinical programs and continues to advance its pipeline,” said Ms. Doyle. “The company’s innovative TRACTr and TRACIr platforms and its commitment to delivering safer, more effective therapies to cancer patients present tremendous opportunities. I look forward to working with the team to shape and execute the company’s corporate and business development strategy.”

Ms. Doyle brings more than 24 years of broad and strategic experience spanning large pharmaceutical companies, mid-sized biotech, and high-growth venture-backed enterprises. She joins Janux from Flagship Pioneering, a life sciences-focused venture capital firm, where she served as a Senior Partner and Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Program Development. At Flagship, she was responsible for strategy and execution of collaborations between Flagship’s portfolio companies and global pharmaceutical and technology partners.

Prior to Flagship, Ms. Doyle spent over 15 years at Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene in a breadth of cross-functional positions of increasing responsibility, starting in areas of medical affairs and program leadership, and most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Strategy & Business Development. In that role, she oversaw a portfolio of 300+ strategic collaborations and a broad equity investing portfolio, including serving as a board observer across investments. Her leadership encompassed partnerships from discovery through commercialization across multiple therapeutic areas. Previous to this, she held roles in clinical science and operations.

Janux’s TRACTr and TRACIr Pipeline

Janux’s first clinical candidate, JANX007, is a TRACTr that targets prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and is being investigated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adult patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Janux’s second clinical candidate, JANX008, is a TRACTr that targets epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and is being studied in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers including colorectal carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer. We are also generating a number of additional TRACTr and TRACIr programs for potential future development, some of which are at development candidate stage or later. We are currently assessing priorities in our preclinical pipeline.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing tumor-activated immunotherapies for cancer. Janux’s proprietary technology enabled the development of two distinct bispecific platforms: TRACTr and TRACIr. The goal of both platforms is to provide cancer patients with safe and effective therapeutics that direct and guide their immune system to eradicate tumors while minimizing safety concerns. Janux is currently developing a broad pipeline of TRACTr and TRACIr therapeutics directed at several targets to treat solid tumors. Janux has two TRACTr therapeutic candidates in clinical trials, the first targeting PSMA is in development for prostate cancer, and the second targeting EGFR is being developed for colorectal carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer. For more information, please visit www.januxrx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, Janux’s ability to bring new treatments to cancer patients in need, expectations regarding the timing, scope and results of Janux’s development activities, including its ongoing and planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, the timing of and plans for regulatory filings, the potential benefits of Janux’s product candidates and platform technologies, and expectations regarding the use of Janux’s platform technologies to generate novel product candidates and the strength of Janux’s balance sheet and the adequacy of cash on hand. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that compounds that appear promising in early research do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in later preclinical studies or clinical trials, the risk that Janux may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, uncertainties associated with performing clinical trials, regulatory filings and applications, risks associated with reliance on third parties to successfully conduct clinical trials, the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements, and other risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. You are urged to consider statements that include the words “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “promise,” “potential,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “continues,” “designed,” “goal,” or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties Janux faces, please refer to Janux’s periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and Janux assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

