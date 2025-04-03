Jabez Biosciences, Inc. Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Oncology Clinical Study of JBZ-001

Jabez Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to ushering in the future of cancer therapy, today announced that the first patient has been successfully dosed in its Phase 1 clinical study of JBZ-001, a next-generation small molecule inhibitor targeting dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH). This milestone marks a significant step forward in the company’s mission to develop innovative treatments that improve and extend the lives of patients battling cancer.

The Phase 1 study, conducted at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC - James) is evaluating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of JBZ-001 in patients with advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). JBZ-001, designed to inhibit DHODH - an enzyme critical for nucleotide production and cancer cell proliferation - has demonstrated promising preclinical results, including significant tumor growth inhibition and a favorable safety profile in animal models.

“We are thrilled to reach this pivotal moment in the development of JBZ-001,” said Tamara Jovonovich PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Jabez Biosciences. “Dosing our first patient brings us closer to realizing our vision of delivering best-in-class therapies that address the unmet needs of cancer patients. JBZ-001’s unique mechanism of action, targeting multiple pathways beyond nucleotide depletion, offers hope for a broad spectrum of oncological indications, and we are eager to see its potential unfold in this trial.”

Jabez Biosciences, founded in 2024 by industry veterans, leverages decades of expertise to target key mechanistic drivers of cancer and tumor biology. JBZ-001 exemplifies the company’s innovative approach, utilizing the efficient and scalable Suzuki reaction for synthesis, ensuring commercial viability while maintaining a focus on patient-centered outcomes. The drug’s preclinical performance, detailed in JCI Insights (2024), highlights its ability to induce myeloid cell differentiation and enhance anti-tumor activity, positioning it as a potential game-changer in oncology.

The open-label Phase 1 study will enroll patients across multiple U.S. sites, with plans to expand into additional indications based on emerging data. Jabez Biosciences remains committed to combining JBZ-001 with established standards of care to maximize therapeutic impact.

“This milestone reflects the dedication of our team and our partners,” added Dr. Jovonovich, “We are grateful to the patients and clinical investigators who are making this trial possible and look forward to advancing JBZ-001 through the clinic.”

