Izotropic Introduces New Corporate Website & Brand Identity

Vancouver, British Columbia and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) -(CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("", or the ""), a medical device company commercializing innovative, emerging technologies and imaging-based products for the more accurate screening, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancers, announces the launch of itsand refreshed brand identity.The Company's redesigned website,, reflects Izotropic's refined corporate positioning and introduces a modern, unique, visual identity that emphasizes its focus on people- patients, clinicians, and stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem. The site provides an accessible, centralized platform for engaging with Izotropic's story, solutions, and strategy as the Company builds toward commercialization.The updated web presence features streamlined navigation and enriched content, including new presentations, video materials, and messaging that communicates Izotropic's value proposition, clinical direction, and strategic focus.As part of the broader brand system, Izotropic has also introduced a corporate tagline: "", which appears in materials and corporate communications to communicate the Company's commitment to innovations that can scale across diverse care settings.The Company's flagship product, the IzoView Breast CT Imaging System, carries a new distinct tagline: "", highlighting its ability to address unmet needs in breast imaging, while capturing its alignment with evolving industry trends driving market expansion.Izotropic invites investors, media, and stakeholders to explore the new site and follow the Company's progress as it works to deliver transformative solutions to the global breast imaging market.More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website atand by reviewing its profile on SEDAR atThis document may contain statements that are "Forward-Looking Statements," which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions, projections, and expectations of the Company's management, business, and its knowledge of the relevant market and economic environment in which it operates. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate" and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.These statements are not guarantees of performance and involve risks, including those related to capital requirements and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, and as such, they may cause future results of the Company's activity to differ significantly from the content and implications of such statements. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law. Neither the Company nor its shareholders, officers, and consultants shall be liable for any action and the results of any action taken by any person based on the information contained herein, including, without limitation, the purchase or sale of Company securities. Nothing in this document should be deemed to be medical or other advice of any kind. All images are for illustrative purposes only. IzoView has not yet been approved or cleared for sale.