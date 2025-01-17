Izotropic Featured in Announcement of Research and Markets’ U.S. Breast Cancer Analysis and Forecast

Vancouver, British Columbia and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2025) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) (“Izotropic” or the “Company”), a medical device company commercializing imaging-based products utilizing innovative and emerging technologies for the more accurate screening, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancers, is pleased to announce that it has been featured in a press release from Research and Markets (“R&M”), “the world’s largest market research store with clients all over the world, including 450+ of the Fortune 500 [companies]2”.

The press release and report description featuring Izotropic highlight R&M’s new report analyzing the U.S. breast cancer screening and diagnostic market, with forecasts extending through 2030. Their analysis suggests a robust and steady growth rate in the market sector from $1.55 billion to $2.34 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.05%, underscoring the Company’s appropriate timing to pursue regulatory authorization and the strategic positioning of its first medical imaging device, IzoView- a disruptive device offering ultra-high-resolution, true 3D, dedicated breast CT imaging, indicated for breast cancer screening adjunctive to digital breast tomosynthesis (“DBT”, also known as 3D mammography) for patients with dense breast tissue.

R&M reports that “the U.S. breast cancer screening and diagnostic, image-based market was led by the digital breast tomosynthesis segment, which held a 49.93% share in 2023 [and that the] rising adoption of digital breast tomosynthesis reflects a strong demand for advanced breast cancer screening technologies. DBT is particularly effective in improving detection rates for women with dense breast tissue, making it a vital tool for early diagnosis3.”

DBT, like traditional mammography, is a breast compression-based imaging device that uses software and 15-50-degree image acquisition (depending on the make and model of the machine) to generate slightly 3D images from a series of x-ray images acquired in 2D. It is due to the greater range and angles of image acquisition that studies have confirmed that DBT has a “higher sensitivity than digital mammography and at least as high specificity4”. Unfortunately, compression-based breast imaging devices are less effective in patients with dense breast tissue, a patient characteristic present in 50% of the women in the U.S. Both dense breast tissue and suspicious lesions and tumors appear white on compression-based breast images, and the density of the tissue itself can overlap under compression creating imaging artifacts that can mimic the appearance of cancer and mask cancers within the dense tissue itself. Due to the limitations of compression-based imaging devices, studies have shown that DBT still produces false negative results and that women with extremely dense breast tissue are predisposed to missed cancers on DBT screening5.

Despite the increased detection capabilities and wide adoption of DBT noted in the report, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has mandated reporting of a patient’s breast density information on their breast cancer screening results6, and some states additionally require a statement recommending women discuss the option of supplemental screening with ultrasound or MRI due to dense breasts with their primary care clinicians. The unmet need for the dense-breasted patient population is so high that even the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force is “urgently calling for more research on whether and how additional screening might help women with dense breasts find cancers earlier7.”

IzoView Breast CT provides a clear solution to fill the gaps in the breast imaging device market, and is seeking regulatory authorization at a time when the clinical and market forecast data dictates a high degree of market readiness, acceptance, and a high likelihood of rapid adoption, given how quickly DBT was adopted and its large market share captured by providing increased detection capabilities with slightly 3D compression-based breast imaging.

The IzoView Breast CT Imaging System produces true 3D breast images with 360-degree image acquisition in a 10-second scan without breast compression, and a radiation dose comparable to 2-view mammography. Approximately 500 images are acquired (depending on the length of the breast) and are reconstructed into a 3D model within 30 seconds that a radiologist can then view from any angle like a 3D model or slide through the 500 cross-sectional images individually to more accurately determine the size, shape and location of an abnormality, as well as its relation to other internal breast structures.

When used with contrast enhancement in research trials, breast CT may find lesions and tumors in the 2mm size range8. Compared to the average-sized 11mm tumor found on screening mammography9 and considering that the average growth rate of breast cancers results in their doubling in size every 6 months10, breast CT may offer approximately 1 ¼ (one and one quarter) years earlier detection of breast cancers.

The Company looks forward to being the subject of a research report in the future when IzoView Breast CT has been progressively adopted and Izotropic has become a leader in breast cancer screening and diagnostic imaging device sales.

