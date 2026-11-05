Ivonescimab Receives NMPA Priority Review for First-Line Biliary Tract Cancer

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso, Inc. (HKEX: 9926.HK) today announced that ivonescimab in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC) has been granted Priority Review by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). The Priority Review designation is expected to accelerate the subsequent regulatory review process for this indication in China.

In the randomized, double-blind, multicenter Phase III registrational study HARMONi-GI1 (AK112-309), ivonescimab plus chemotherapy demonstrated superior survival benefit for patients versus durvalumab plus chemotherapy, the current global standard for the first-line treatment of BTC. In a prespecified interim analysis reviewed by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC), HARMONi-GI1 met its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS), with the ivonescimab plus chemotherapy arm demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement over the control arm. The trial also met all key secondary endpoints, including progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response rate (ORR).

The HARMONi-GI1 results were presented as a Late-Breaking Abstract in an oral presentation at the ESMO Presidential Symposium in October 2026. HARMONi-GI1 is the first Phase III trial in BTC to show statistically significant overall survival benefit against the established PD-L1 inhibitor plus chemotherapy standard of care.

On October 21, 2026, Summit announced a clinical trial collaboration with ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ivonescimab with chemotherapy compared to pembrolizumab or durvalumab plus chemotherapy in a registration-enabling Phase II/III study (EA2251), in the first-line treatment of patients with advanced BTC.

About Ivonescimab

Ivonescimab is a first-in-class PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody independently developed by Akeso. It is the world's first approved bispecific antibody that combines immuno-oncology and anti-angiogenesis mechanisms in a single molecule, helping to define a new generation of bispecific immuno-oncology therapies. Ivonescimab is also the first therapy to demonstrate positive results in a Phase III head-to-head study against pembrolizumab.

Building on its strong clinical profile in the IO2.0 landscape, Akeso is advancing a comprehensive global development program for ivonescimab across multiple tumor types and treatment settings. As a cornerstone of the Company's IO2.0 + ADC2.0 strategy, ivonescimab aims to help reshape standards of care in major cancers worldwide.

More than 17 Phase III studies of ivonescimab are underway globally, including seven international multi-regional registrational Phase III trials and seven head-to-head studies versus PD-1/PD-L1 therapies. These programs encompass eight registrational or Phase III studies in lung cancer, as well as trials in first-line MSS/pMMR colorectal cancer, first-line PD-L1-positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (in combination with ligufalimab versus pembrolizumab), first-line biliary tract cancer (versus pembrolizumab/ durvalumab-based regimen), first-line triple-negative breast cancer, first-line pancreatic cancer, and first-line urothelial carcinoma (versus pembrolizumab plus a Nectin-4 ADC).

Akeso has out-licensed the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize ivonescimab in the United States and Canada, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Japan to Summit Therapeutics under an agreement with a total potential value of up to US$5 billion.

About Akeso

Akeso (HKEX: 9926.HK) is a leading biopharmaceutical company committed to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of the world's first or best-in-class innovative biological medicines. Founded in 2012, Akeso has built a comprehensive R&D innovation ecosystem anchored by its proprietary Tetrabody antibody technology platform, AI-powered drug R&D platform, Dual-Shield ADC technology platform, Dual-Lock T-cell engager (TCE) technology platform, Tissue-Smart siRNA/mRNA technology platform, and cell therapy technology platforms.

Backed by world-class GMP manufacturing facilities and a highly efficient, integrated commercialization system, Akeso has developed into a globally competitive biopharmaceutical enterprise. Leveraging its fully integrated, multi-functional platform, the Company maintains a robust pipeline of more than 50 innovative assets targeting cancer, autoimmune diseases, inflammation, metabolic disorders, and other major therapeutic areas. Of these, nearly 30 candidates have advanced into clinical trials, including 15 bispecific or multi-specific antibodies and bispecific ADCs. Eight innovative drugs are commercially available, and two additional drugs with three indications are currently under regulatory review for marketing approval.

Akeso is committed to becoming a global leader in biopharmaceuticals through efficient and breakthrough innovation in R&D, developing novel therapies that are first-in-class or best-in-class, and providing better disease solutions for patients around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement by Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK, "Akeso") contains "forward-looking statements". These statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of Akeso's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any decision to purchase securities of Akeso. There can be no assurance that the drug candidate(s) indicated in this announcement or Akeso's other pipeline candidates will obtain the required regulatory approvals or achieve commercial success. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the P.R. China, the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; Akeso's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of Akeso's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

Akeso does not undertake any obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

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SOURCE Akeso, Inc.