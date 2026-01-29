Ivonescimab Included in FirstWord Pharma’s “The Drugs That Will Shape 2026"

HONG KONG, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK) is pleased to share that the international industry media FirstWord Pharma released its list titled "Spotlight On: The Drugs That Will Shape 2026", providing an in-depth analysis of 20 key drugs poised to define the trajectory of the global pharmaceutical industry and transform disease treatment paradigms in 2026 and beyond. Akeso/Summit Therapeutics' ivonescimab(PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody) was selected for inclusion. It stands as the only drug on this list originating from a Chinese innovative pharmaceutical company's independent R&D.

FirstWord Pharma's 2026 list aggregates core pipeline assets from the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. Alongside ivonescimab, the list highlights transformative therapies such as Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's treatment Kisunla, AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo's ADC Datroway, Novartis' antisense oligonucleotide Pelacarsen, and Moderna/Merck's personalized mRNA cancer vaccine intesmeran autogene. Other featured assets include Gilead Sciences/Arcellx's CAR-T therapy anito-cel, Roche's oral SERD Giredestrant, and next-generation metabolic therapies from Novo Nordisk and Pfizer.

Akeso maintains a global operational outlook, with a steadfast commitment to addressing unmet clinical needs. The company consistently refines its research, development, and clinical strategies, while broadening its multidimensional drug technology innovation platform. As it advances its global "IO 2.0+" strategy, Akeso is accelerating the worldwide development of cutting-edge therapies in areas such as autoimmune and neurological disorders. Through open collaboration, the company integrates global advantages and resources, continually strengthening its core international competitiveness, ultimately advancing innovative medicines of Chinese origin for the benefit of patients worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statement of Akeso, Inc.



This announcement by Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK, "Akeso") contains "forward-looking statements". These statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of Akeso's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any decision to purchase securities of Akeso. There can be no assurance that the drug candidate(s) indicated in this announcement or Akeso's other pipeline candidates will obtain the required regulatory approvals or achieve commercial success. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in P.R.China, the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; Akeso's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the Akeso's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

Akeso does not undertake any obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

About Akeso



Akeso (HKEX: 9926.HK) is a leading biopharmaceutical company committed to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of the world's first or best-in-class innovative biological medicines. Founded in 2012, the company has established a robust R&D innovation ecosystem centered on its proprietary Tetrabody bispecific antibody platform, ADC (Antibody-Drug Conjugate) technologies, siRNA/mRNA modalities, and cell therapies. Supported by a global-standard GMP manufacturing infrastructure and a highly efficient, integrated commercialization model, the company has evolved into a globally competitive biopharmaceutical focused on innovative solutions. With fully integrated multi-functional platform, Akeso is internally working on a robust pipeline of over 50 innovative assets in the fields of cancer, autoimmune disease, inflammation, metabolic disease and other major diseases. Among them, 26 candidates have entered clinical trials (including 15 bispecific/multispecific antibodies and bispecific ADCs. Additionally, 7 new drugs are commercially available. Through efficient and breakthrough R&D innovation, Akeso always integrates superior global resources, develops the first-in-class and best-in-class new drugs, provides affordable therapeutic antibodies for patients worldwide, and continuously creates more commercial and social values to become a global leading biopharmaceutical enterprise.

