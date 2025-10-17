ITM to Announce Phase 3 COMPETE Trial Post Hoc Subgroup Analyses and Host Satellite Symposium at NANETS 2025

Garching / Munich, Germany, October 17, 2025 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced that post hoc subgroup analyses data from its recent Phase 3 COMPETE trial will be presented in an oral presentation at the 2025 North American Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (NANETS) Multidisciplinary NET Medical Symposium held from October 22 – October 25, 2025 in Austin, Texas. The company will also host a medical booth (booth number: 16) at the conference and a satellite symposium on advancing targeted therapies and molecular imaging in gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs).



Oral Presentation Details

Title: Efficacy of 177Lu-edotreotide vs Everolimus in patients with Grade 1 or Grade 2 GEP-NETs: Phase 3 COMPETE trial (post hoc subgroup analyses)

Session: Featured Abstracts 2: Advancing Targeted Therapies and Molecular Imaging in GEP-NETs

Date and Time: Friday, October 24, 2025, from 3:35 pm – 4:50 pm CDT

Location: JW Marriott Austin

Presenter: Jaume Capdevila, MD, PhD, study investigator and senior medical oncologist at Vall d'Hebron University Hospital, Barcelona



Satellite Symposium Details

Title: What’s Your Next Move? Sequencing Therapies in GEP-NETs

Date and Time: Friday, October 24, 2025, from 7:00 am - 8:00 am CDT

Location: JW Marriott Austin, Lone Star Salon E-H

Moderator: Namrata Vijayvergia, MD, Section Chief, Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology; Associate Professor, Department of Hematology/Oncology; Medical Director, Medical Oncology, Fox Chase Cancer Center

Panelists: Jaume Capdevila, MD, PhD, study investigator and senior medical oncologist at Vall d'Hebron University Hospital; Jessica Maxwell, MD, MBA, Assistant Professor, Department of Surgical Oncology, Division of Surgery, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Jonathan Strosberg, MD, Professor, Moffitt Cancer Center; Harshad Kulkarni, MD, Chief Medical Advisor, BAMF Health



About the COMPETE Trial

The COMPETE trial (NCT03049189) evaluated 177Lu-edotreotide (ITM-11), a proprietary, synthetic, targeted radiotherapeutic investigational agent compared to everolimus, a targeted molecular therapy, in patients with inoperable, progressive Grade 1 or Grade 2 gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). This trial met its primary endpoint, with 177Lu-edotreotide demonstrating clinically and statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to everolimus. 177Lu-edotreotide is also being evaluated in COMPOSE, a Phase 3 study in patients with well-differentiated, aggressive Grade 2 or Grade 3, SSTR-positive GEP-NET tumors.



About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply of medical radioisotopes. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including multiple Phase 3 studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com



ITM Contact

Corporate Communications

Kathleen Noonan/Julia Westermeir

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1500

Email: communications@itm-radiopharma.com



Investor Relations

Ben Orzelek

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1009

Email: investors@itm-radiopharma.com





